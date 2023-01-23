Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Jan. 23, 2023) -- The Cedars-Sinai International team will participate in Arab Health, Jan. 30-Feb. 2, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, highlighting Cedars-Sinai’s expanded global presence and innovative, advanced medical care offered to millions of patients every year.

The world’s second-largest healthcare trade show, Arab Health attracts more than 40,000 attendees from 185-plus countries across the world. The Cedars-Sinai International team will be available at the conference in hall 7, booth A18, to discuss current and potential global relationships and trends.

Among those relationships is Cedars-Sinai’s affiliation with Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, for The View Hospital, which opened in December 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

“The View Hospital reflects a major priority of Cedars-Sinai to bring world-class expertise in patient care, education and operational capabilities to the Gulf region,” said Heitham T. Hassoun, MD, vice president and medical director for Cedars-Sinai International in Los Angeles. “We are proud to affiliate with Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, in this important new healthcare enterprise.”

The View Hospital will have 240 inpatient beds and several specialties and centers of excellence—all equipped with the latest technology. This affiliation means that physicians at The View Hospital are able to access world-class specialists at Cedars-Sinai and work together in sharing expertise, learning from each other, and developing processes and procedures that will provide patients with the highest standard of care.

Cedars-Sinai was named the No. 2 hospital in the USA and No. 1 in California, and had 11 specialties ranked among the best in the USA on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2022-2023” rankings.

Cedars-Sinai continues to expand globally with the goal of bringing care closer to its patients through affiliations, office openings and teleconsultations.

Other upcoming projects include a new collaboration with Eka Hospital Group, one of the largest private healthcare entities in Indonesia, which will help support Eka’s efforts to enhance the quality of clinical services and President Joko Widodo’s objective to transform the national health system.

In China, Cedars-Sinai and Taikang Healthcare signed a long-term collaboration agreement for the development of the 1,160-bed Shenzhen Qianhai Taikang International Hospital. In this relationship, Cedars-Sinai will provide its knowledge and experience in clinical and operational excellence to support the future hospital to meet international quality standards.

“Today, the global community is more connected than ever before,” Hassoun said. “Serving the needs of our global community is a critical part of Cedars-Sinai’s mission."

