Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 3, 2022) -- More than 300 oral and poster presentations from the nation’s experts in gynecological and obstetrical health will be shared at the Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG ACSM). The conference takes place in San Diego from May 6-8.

New research and seminars featuring leading-edge medicine are among the presentations by Cedars-Sinai experts, including:

· The role that new artificial intelligence (AI) technology and mobile health interventions can play in helping manage labor and remotely monitoring a patient’s postpartum hypertension.

· A film exploring the best practices inb rootic gynecological surgery.

In addition to research highlighted at the conference, Kimberly Gregory, MD, MPH, director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Cedars-Sinai and the vice chair, Women's Healthcare Quality and Performance Improvement in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, will receive the Luella Klein Lifetime Achievement Award. ACOG gives the honor to an obstetrician and gynecologist who has dedicated their life to women’s health in a significant way.

During the conference, Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists are available to comment on studies presented as well as a wide variety of topics on women’s health including COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and pregnancy, preeclampsia, postpartum depression, endometriosis, and high-risk pregnancies.

Below are listed highlights of the research being presented by Cedars-Sinai experts in maternal-fetal care.

Technology and Obstetrics: How New Interventions Can Improve Perinatal Outcomes

Adam K. Lewkowitz, MD; Melissa S. Wong, MD, MHDS; Alisse Hauspurg, MD

This leading-edge session will provide an overview of mobile health (mHealth) use in obstetrics and highlight innovative new interventions in app-augmented breastfeeding developed by physicians. Additional topics include artificial intelligence-directed labor management and remote postpartum hypertension monitoring. Researchers will also discuss how these technologies have the potential to improve perinatal outcomes and health equity.

Panel Presentation on Friday, May 6, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST



Laparoscopic and Robotic Hysterectomy-—Something Old, Something New

Mireille Truong, MD, Cedars Sinai.

Oral presentation with video, Development of a Simulation Model for Minimally Invasive Myomectomy.

Oral presentation on Friday, May 6, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST

Intra-amniotic Instillation of Indocyanine Green in Uncertain Cases of Preterm Prelabor Rupture of Membranes

Katherine Vanhise, MD, Gabriela Dellapiana, MD and Neil S. Silverman, MD. There is currently a national shortage of the medical dye indigo carmine traditionally used in diagnosing preterm premature rupture of membranes (PPROM.) As substitute, indocyanine green should be considered a safe alternative to indigo carmine for use in intra-amniotic dye instillation to establish or exclude a diagnosis of PPROM.

Poster presentation, Friday May 6, 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Luella Klein Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kimberly Gregory, MD, MPH, will be awarded the Luella Klein Lifetime Achievement Award by ACOG for her commitment and dedication to improving women’s healthcare in significant ways, including initiatives to address racial disparities in maternal and infant health. Gregory is vice-chair of Women's Healthcare Quality and Performance Improvement and director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Cedars-Sinai.

Sunday, May 8, 10:30 a.m. PST, during the Convocation ceremony.

