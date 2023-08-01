Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 1, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai has been named to the Honor Roll for the eighth consecutive year and tied for No. 1 in California and Los Angeles in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2023-24“ rankings.

The U.S. News rankings, released Tuesday, are based on patient outcomes, patient experience, technology, reputation (according to surveyed physicians) and a variety of other health-related measures.

Departing from previous practice, U.S. News announced its top Honor Roll hospitals but did not rank them in order as in the past. This year, U.S. News selected 22 hospitals for the Honor Roll based on their high rankings in multiple specialties and other factors. The digital media company did rank clinical specialties in the U.S. and at the state and local levels.

Five Cedars-Sinai specialties ranked No. 1 in California:

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Urology

Each of these specialties also ranked No. 1 in Los Angeles, along with Neurology & Neurosurgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology.

In total, Cedars-Sinai had 11 specialties ranked in the U.S. This means that Cedars-Sinai is among the top hospitals in the U.S. in those clinical areas (U.S. rankings are provided in parentheses):

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 2)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 2)

Orthopedics (No. 2)

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 2)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 5)

Urology (No. 5)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 7, tied)

Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 7)

Geriatrics (No. 8)

Cancer (No. 14)

Ear, Nose & Throat (No. 19)

Six of these specialties ranked among the Top Five in the U.S. and four ranked as No. 2:

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 2)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 2)

Orthopedics (No. 2)

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 2)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 5)

Urology (No. 5)

“The recognition of Cedars-Sinai and our clinical specialties is a reflection of our remarkable physicians, nurses and staff members, who provide our patients with compassionate, high-quality care every day,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai. “I am humbled by the commitment of our devoted staff, who work tirelessly to serve our patients with the excellent care they need and deserve.”

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Why You Should Consider Magnet Recognition in Your Care