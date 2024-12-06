Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Dec. 6, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai experts in pharmacy services attending the Dec. 8-12 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting 2024 in New Orleans are available for interviews about the latest developments in patient safety and pharmacy practice.

Experts Available for Interviews

Rita Shane, PharmD, vice president and chief pharmacy officer at Cedars-Sinai, is available to speak about pharmacy leadership as well as transitions of care. Shane also will be giving a presentation on patient safety and preventing harm at discharge.

Vipul Patel, PharmD, executive director of Pharmacy and Oncology Services and Melsen Kwong, PharmD, executive director of Pharmacy Administration and Finance at Cedars-Sinai, are available for interviews about pharmacy leadership. Additionally, Kwong will be giving a presentation about outpatient Medicare drug reimbursements.

Hai Tran, PharmD, director of Drug Use Policy at Cedars-Sinai, is available to comment on clinical and drug use policy for pharmacists.

Justin Jimmy, PharmD, central pharmacy operations manager at Cedars-Sinai, will be giving a presentation on utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for pharmacy training. He also can comment on best practices in pharmacy operations.

Donna Leang, PharmD, associate director of Medication Safety and Transitions of Care and Lydia Noh, PharmD, manager of Women’s Health and Pediatric Medicine, will be giving a presentation about how best to approach the transition of care for special patient populations. Leang is available to discuss medication safety and transitions of care.

