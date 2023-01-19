Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Jan. 19, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Priselac visited The View Hospital today for a firsthand look at the state-of-the-art facility that will provide the highest-quality care to patients throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The View Hospital—an affiliation between Cedars-Sinai and Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding—opened on Dec. 18, 2022, the same day Qatar celebrated Qatar National Day and hosted the FIFA World Cup final. The affiliation will position the hospital as a regional and international leader in providing high-quality, patient-centered medical care.

Priselac toured the facility with Estithmar Holding Chairman Moutaz Al-Khayyat and Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman of Estithmar Holding and Chairman of The View Hospital. They were joined by Heitham Hassoun, MD, Cedars-Sinai Vice President and Medical Director of Cedars-Sinai International, and Dr. Howard Podolsky, Chief Executive Officer of The View Hospital.

The group viewed the hospital’s medical units, which meet the highest international standards for health facilities, and met with the hospital’s physicians and staff to discuss the affiliation. The hospital will provide comprehensive inpatient and outpatient programs, with 240 inpatient beds and several specialties and centers of excellence—all equipped with the latest technology.

During a briefing with the media, members of the delegation discussed current and future advancements in the healthcare industry, regionally and globally. They emphasized the need for continuous progress and the importance of staying current with the latest developments in the field. The speakers also highlighted the significance of the partnership between Cedars-Sinai and The View Hospital, which aims to bring to the country the most advanced and innovative concepts and techniques in healthcare. The discussion provided a valuable opportunity for attendees to gain insights on the industry and the importance of collaboration in driving progress and improving patient outcomes.

After completing the tour, Priselac highlighted the positive impact that the affiliation will have on the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care. He noted that physicians at The View Hospital will be able to access specialists at Cedars-Sinai and work together in sharing expertise, resources and best practices to develop processes and procedures that provide patients with the highest standard of care.

"I am truly impressed by the excellence of The View Hospital,” Priselac said. “It is evident that the hospital upholds the highest international standards in terms of an integrated healthcare system, state-of-the-art technology and modern medical equipment. The dedication and expertise of the medical staff are truly remarkable."

Priselac added that the hospital represents an important milestone in Cedars-Sinai’s ongoing efforts to expand internationally with the goal of bringing care closer to patients through affiliations, office openings and teleconsultations in several international destinations. “The View Hospital is an innovative new facility that will bring a new level of care to patients and is an important step in Cedars-Sinai bringing its unique brand of world-class care to patients globally,” Priselac said.

Commenting on Priselac’s visit, Ramez Al-Khayyat said: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Thomas M. Priselac to The View Hospital, and I am confident that our collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, an international leader in delivering advanced, high-quality care to patients from around the globe, will contribute to the growing healthcare landscape in Qatar and the region and will offer advanced care to the community.”