Newswise — The Jewish High Holidays, a time of reflection, repentance and new intentions, begins Oct. 2 at sundown with Rosh Hashanah--the Jewish New Year--and continues on Oct. 11 with Yom Kippur--the Day of Atonement and the holiest day of the year on the Jewish calendar.

Jason Weiner, PhD, senior rabbi at Cedars-Sinai and director of the Spiritual Care Department, will lead High Holidays services and offers meaningful inspiration for the year ahead. Weiner prepares for the sermons he will give during High Holidays services by researching, reading and, most importantly, listening. The past year has been an especially heavy time for people around the world, Weiner said, so the opportunity to craft a message that brings comfort and inspires reflection and renewal can feel both daunting and heartening.

“I speak with many patients at Cedars-Sinai about how world events have impacted their lives this year,” he said. “People tell me they are yearning for healing and comfort. I hope my message can offer help and hope. At the same time, I appreciate listening, learning and gaining inspiration from others during the High Holidays. I’m looking forward to having our community together for all these reasons.”

The Cedars-Sinai Newsroom spoke with Weiner more about the High Holidays services and what messages he hopes to convey.

What are some prominent themes of your High Holidays sermons this year?

I’ll focus on the role of the Jewish people during these difficult, divided times in our world, and on themes of resilience and overcoming adversity. In Jewish tradition, we believe the Ten Commandments were broken by Moses and that new whole tablets were kept in the Ark of the Covenant along with the broken tablets. Likewise, our world has felt broken this year. I want to emphasize that it’s critical during these times to maintain balance and perspective. I’ll also express how important it is to embrace community--to recognize that we can’t do everything alone and that we need each other’s support. That’s what the holidays are about--coming together for support and camaraderie.

What are your wishes for the Jewish New Year?

I’m hopeful for a fresh start, a new beginning, and the opportunity for a better year ahead. There’s a classic Hebrew saying, “May the old year and its curses end, and may the new year and its blessings begin.” I feel like that saying is really perfect this year.

Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and continues through Friday, Oct. 4; Yom Kippur begins at sundown on Friday, Oct. 11, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 12.