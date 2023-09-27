LOS ANGELES (Sept. 27, 2023) --

Newswise — Physician-scientists from the Department of Radiation Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer will present the latest research breakthroughs and discuss advances in clinical care at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting Oct. 1-4, 2023, in San Diego.

During the conference, Howard Sandler, MD, chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology and the Ronald H. Bloom Family Chair in Cancer Therapeutics at Cedars-Sinai, and a nationally recognized expert in genitourinary cancers, will begin his term as ASTRO president.

Sandler will moderate a media briefing from 11 a.m.-noon PST on Oct. 2, detailing late-breaking news about the use of radiation to treat head-and-neck, breast, cervical and prostate cancers. Remote attendees can join here. Sandler also will moderate a session on Cancer Breakthroughs from 9:15-10:15 a.m. PST on Oct. 4.

Also presenting at the conference and available for interviews:

Katelyn Atkins, MD, PhD, medical director of Radiation Oncology and assistant professor of Radiation Oncology at Cedars-Sinai, will present research at the conference and can discuss leading-edge developments in esophageal and pancreatic cancers, as well as the latest information on moderating risk of heart damage for lung cancer patients treated with radiotherapy.

Leslie Ballas, MD, radiation oncologist, can discuss post-operative therapies for prostate cancer, bone metastases from multiple myeloma, genitourinary cancer, and recurrence patterns following radiation and hormone therapy for lymph node positive prostate cancer.

Eric Chung, MD, radiation oncologist, will participate in a poster presentation on the feasibility and acceptability of ChatGPT-generated radiology report summaries for cancer patients.

Mitchell Kamrava, MD, director of Brachytherapy Services and associate professor of Radiation Oncology, is president of the Association for Directors of Radiation Oncology Programs (ADROP) and will chair the ADROP annual meeting Sept. 30 in San Diego. At ASTRO, he will share information on best practices in training radiation oncology residents.

Anthony Nguyen MD, PhD, radiation oncologist, is the recipient of this year’s Annual Meeting Basic Translational Award in Biology and can discuss immune resistance to radiotherapy.

