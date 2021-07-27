Newswise — Los Angeles (July 27, 2021) --Cedars-Sinai again ranked #2 in the Los Angeles region and #2 in the state.

The U.S. News rankings are based on a variety of measures, including patient outcomes, patient experience, technology and reputation (according to surveyed physicians).

Five Cedars-Sinai specialties earned the highest rank in California, according to the hospital rankings released Tuesday: cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, orthopaedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

Cedars-Sinai had 11 specialties ranked nationally. The specialty rankings mean that Cedars-Sinai is among the Top 50 hospitals in the nation in these clinical areas.

Seven of the specialties ranked in the Top 10 in the U.S.: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, orthopaedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology. Three other specialties ranked in the Top 20: ear, nose and throat; gynecology; and neurology and neurosurgery.

Three of the specialties saw their rankings rise from last year, and four again were among the Top 5 nationally: cardiology and heart surgery (#3), gastroenterology and GI surgery (#2), orthopaedics (#3) and pulmonology and lung surgery (#3).

"Despite the enormous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cedars-Sinai continues to provide extraordinary care and to advance clinical, operational and scientific innovations," said Thomas M. Priselac, Cedars-Sinai president and CEO. "I am proud of the ingenuity, adaptability and dedication of our staff as they serve our community."

The 11 Cedars-Sinai specialties ranked nationally: