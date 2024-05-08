Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 8, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai’s chief health equity officer will be available for interviews during the American Hospital Association: Accelerating Health Equity Conference, May 7-9 in Kansas City.

Conference presentations by Cedars-Sinai experts will focus on improving health disparities and diving into factors that potentially set people up for health challenges—including social determinants like housing, food security, income, transportation and safety.

“The AHA conference provides a platform to collaborate, learn and innovate alongside fellow healthcare leaders committed to dismantling systemic barriers and advancing equitable healthcare for all,” said Christina Harris, MD, Cedars-Sinai vice president and chief health equity officer.

Cedars-Sinai Presentations

Screening and Beyond: Operational Learnings to Improve Social Health—In this session, Katie Hren, LCSW, MPH, associate director of Cedars-Sinai’s Community Connect Program, will join other experts to address social determinants of health needs through customized patient screening workflow, community-focused interventions and data-driven strategies to identify and expand best practices.

After the Screening: Strategies for Health Systems and Community Organizations to Integrate Their Work—Those facing complex medical and social needs often face disparities in health outcomes. Cedars-Sinai's Community Connect Program successfully has collaborated with community-based organizations to mitigate these disparities. Hren will share insights on strategies for responding to social determinants of health through community partnerships. She will also discuss best practices to overcome access barriers.

