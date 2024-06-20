Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 20, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai's Next Generation Healthcare Pathways is not only an initiative—it's a journey that transforms local high school and college students into future healthcare leaders.

Through a series of innovative programs, Cedars-Sinai’s initiative—nicknamed NextGen—inspires, educates and empowers students, creating a pipeline for a more inclusive healthcare workforce.

“NextGen Pathways is a pipeline program that creates opportunities at many different entry points,” said Nicole Mitchell, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Cedars-Sinai. “It's thinking about how we take these young people and get them exposed to careers in healthcare and really plant the seed.”

The program’s holistic approach addresses multifaceted needs and barriers, ensuring students are supported financially and academically as well as through community involvement and mentorship. The programs are designed to help students thrive and navigate various career opportunities within healthcare.

Some of these students are the first generation in their families to be born in the U.S. or to be headed to college, Mitchell said. “And figuring out how to get into college or just knowing what to do next can be overwhelming.”

NextGen is made up of five core programs: Youth Employment and Development (YED), Educational Mentorship for Empowering Resilient Growth and Excellence in Healthcare (EMERGE), Dynamic Internship for Students Cultivating Opportunities and Vision in Healthcare Education and Research (DISCOVER), Empowering Learning and Vocational Advancement Through Excellence (ELEVATE), and Black Men in White Coats.

Opening Doors to Healthcare Careers

Founded in 1993, the YED program is a collaboration with Fairfax High School in Los Angeles that engages 11th- and 12th-grade students through a combination of school-based education, hands-on workplace learning and mentoring.

Each year, participating students gain access to paid, part-time jobs throughout various departments at Cedars-Sinai, are guided by professional mentors, and earn credits toward their high school diploma.

“Through this program I’ve been able to grow my social skills because this job requires a lot of networking,” said Emily Choi, 2024 YED graduate. “I’ve grown as a person and professionally and have learned how to be in a work environment.”

Since its inception, more than 1,000 students have participated in the program, with many now employed full time at Cedars-Sinai.

“Most of these students come to us not knowing what they want to do after high school, much less knowing the endless possibilities within healthcare, outside of clinical positions,” said Daniela Villegas, NextGen Pathways program manager. “By the time they graduate from YED, most usually go on to continue their education within healthcare and several come back to work here.”

Villegas herself was a YED graduate in 2005 and credits the program with helping her find a successful career pathway.

Continuing the Journey

After graduating from YED earlier this month, five graduates are joining the inaugural EMERGE class in the fall.

The EMERGE pilot initiative supports students as they transition from high school to college, offering employment opportunities at Cedars-Sinai while they pursue their degrees. To participate, students must maintain a 3.0 GPA and provide proof of college enrollment.

The mentorship and support system ensures that aspiring healthcare professionals stay on track to achieve their dreams.

“Creating a support system where alumni and mentors provide guidance is critical, and having that community to ask questions about balancing work, life and academics is invaluable,” Mitchell said.

Inspiring Future Leaders

NextGen's impact extends beyond high school. The DISCOVER program, in collaboration with UNITE-LA and the Los Angeles mayor's office, offers undergraduate students a 10-week paid summer internship.

“NextGen Pathways is about creating the next generation of healthcare heroes. DISCOVER gives college students a real taste of the healthcare industry, helping them see the diverse and amazing roles they could pursue,” Mitchell said.

The journey doesn't stop there. DISCOVER participants can continue through the ELEVATE program, which provides yearlong paid internships focused on allied health careers. This initiative offers valuable hands-on experience and paves the way for full-time employment at Cedars-Sinai, ensuring a smooth transition into professional roles.

A Brighter Future

In partnership with the group Black Men in White Coats, Cedars-Sinai hosts an annual youth summit, a day filled with mentorship, hands-on activities and networking opportunities—with the goal of introducing Black middle school and high school students to careers in medicine.

Founded in 2013, the Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit aims to reverse the declining number of Black men applying to medical school.

By fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, all the NextGen programs contribute to building the healthcare workforce and improving the educational, social and economic outcomes for historically underrepresented youth and their communities.

“We're a large employer in the Los Angeles area, and I think NextGen Healthcare Pathways is a way that we can continue to make sure that we have really knowledgeable healthcare workers for the future,” Mitchell said.

