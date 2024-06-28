Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 28, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has earned an accreditation for Medical Travel Services by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA). This is the second time that Cedars-Sinai has been recognized among the top-notch hospitals providing international patients with the highest-quality healthcare in the United States.

Cedars-Sinai is a leading nonprofit academic healthcare organization serving the diverse Los Angeles community and more than 2,000 patients from over 100 countries each year. U.S. News & World Report has named Cedars-Sinai to the Honor Roll for the eighth consecutive year in its “Best Hospitals 2023-24” rankings.

With more than 4,500 physicians and nurses, 1,500 research projects in motion, state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology, Cedars-Sinai provides highly integrative diagnostics, treatments and procedures for patients with complex medical conditions.

GHA’s latest international standards for medical travel have been developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry and are accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua EEA). The GHA accreditation seal builds trust by demonstrating that Cedars-Sinai has implemented procedures and policies to mitigate risks and enhance the patient experience across each step of the medical travel journey.

"Cedars-Sinai's unique combination of leading-edge research, world-class medical education, and exceptional patient care has established us as a global healthcare leader. Our multidisciplinary approach allows us to provide comprehensive, tailored care to patients from our local community and those who travel from around the world,” said Heitham Hassoun, MD, chief executive of Cedars-Sinai International. “Achieving GHA re-accreditation is a testament to our ongoing efforts to improve the medical traveler experience, inspiring us to further streamline processes and enhance services."

As part of the accreditation process, GHA representatives conducted a three-day survey of the Cedars-Sinai International offices. During the visit, the surveyors interviewed staff and patients and inspected healthcare treatment areas.

Additionally, the representatives assessed guidelines and standards of care in key areas, such as cultural competency, patient advocacy and safety, leadership, marketing communications and business ethics in addition to a variety of other health-related measures.

"In today's global healthcare landscape, patients have more choices than ever. GHA accreditation helps distinguish healthcare providers who go above and beyond in catering to the unique needs of medical travelers,” said GHA Chief Executive Officer Renée-Marie Stephano. “Cedars-Sinai's re-accreditation underscores its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care, ensuring patient safety and creating a supportive environment for international patients. GHA congratulates Cedars-Sinai on this outstanding achievement."

