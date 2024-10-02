Newswise — Cedars-Sinai is now a designated CurePSP Center of Care, making it one of just 36 medical institutions in the U.S. and Canada distinguished as a center of excellence for patients with three rare movement disorders.

The CurePSP designation means a medical center offers multidisciplinary clinics and movement disorder expertise for patients with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA).

“These disorders are similar to Parkinson’s disease, but are more rare,” said Yvette Bordelon, MD, PhD, who is part of the Movement Disorders Division in the Department of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai, and is director of the new Cedars-Sinai CurePSP Center of Care. “This designation will help consolidate our resources and outreach for patients with these disorders, generate additional interest in research and fuel community education.”

Movement disorders affect parts of the brain that control the body’s ability to walk and coordinate movements. Among other symptoms, these disorders can also cause tremors, slowness, rigidity, difficulty with speaking, swallowing, balance and, in some patients, problems with cognition.

“People with PSP, CBD or MSA often confront diagnostic delays, barriers to participating in clinical trials, and lack of familiarity with their disease among healthcare professionals,” said Jessica Shurer, director of clinical affairs and advocacy at CurePSP. “With its long history of comprehensive care and the strong collaboration between the movement and cognitive teams, Cedars-Sinai is well positioned to serve the large and diverse Los Angeles community with these diseases and will help to advance the thought leadership of the CurePSP network.”

Bordelon said each of these neurodegenerative disorders is defined by specific prominent symptoms:

Progressive supranuclear palsy often manifests in eye movement difficulties caused by abnormal clumps of tau protein, which have also been implicated in Alzheimer’s disease. It also often involves unexplained falls and difficulty with impulsivity and decision-making.

Corticobasal degeneration also is associated with abnormal tau protein accumulation and causes challenges with word-finding and the loss of the ability to perform complex movements, such as using eating utensils or buttoning clothes.

Multiple system atrophy is caused by abnormal clumps of the alpha-synuclein protein, similar to Parkinson’s disease. MSA disrupts involuntary bodily processes, such as heart rate and blood pressure, and leads to clumsy walking and slurred speech.

“There is perfect synergy between being a CurePSP Center of Care and our existing Neurobehavior and Movement Disorders programs,” said Sarah Kremen, MD, director of the Neurobehavior Program at Cedars-Sinai, and co-director of the Center of Care. “We have a full complement of specialists to help patients manage cognitive and behavioral symptoms of these rare conditions, as well as access to leading-edge translational research for those with neurodegenerative illnesses.”

The new center will take advantage of the robust pipeline of clinical trials at Cedars-Sinai, as well as a monthly multidisciplinary movement disorders clinic that brings together patients and neurologists, neuropsychologists, social workers, and specialists in physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

“Cedars-Sinai Neurology embraces a holistic approach to patient-centered, multidisciplinary care coupled with access to novel, cutting-edge research opportunities,” said Nancy L. Sicotte, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology and the Women’s Guild Distinguished Chair in Neurology at Cedars-Sinai. “Our department has grown tremendously in recent years with this focus in mind, and with our current team of providers, it is well positioned to serve patients as a CurePSP Center of Care.”

Cedars-Sinai is one of just four Centers of Care in California; the other three are in Palo Alto, San Francisco and San Diego.

“Incredible advances in our understanding of these disorders in recent years have put us on the cusp of identifying meaningful and effective therapies to integrate into our care of patients,” Bordelon said. “This designation will fuel additional research opportunities and brings a level of distinction we're very proud of.”

