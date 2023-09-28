Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 28, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai recently announced the selection of Joshua Levy, PhD, as the new director of Digital Pathology Research. Levy also will hold a joint appointment in the Department of Computational Biomedicine.

Levy’s research focuses on implementing AI, digital pathology and statistics in various fields of anatomic pathology. Levy’s work has resulted in the development of several computational methods, including tools that measure spatial molecular variations in tumors. Those variations can help physicians more accurately determine the severity of patients’ disease.

“Dr. Levy brings a wealth of expertise in digital pathology and computational biomedicine, which will significantly enhance our research capabilities in these critical areas,” said David Frishberg, MD, chair of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.

Levy said his goal is to help build a nationally recognized digital pathology research program at Cedars-Sinai, and to create pathways for student recruitment to ensure a consistent infusion of new talent into the field.

“Joining the Cedars-Sinai team has been a thrilling opportunity,” Levy said. “Cedars-Sinai fosters a collaborative and innovative environment, blending a culturally rich and vibrant community with a diversity of ideas and perspectives.”

Levy joins Cedars-Sinai from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was an assistant professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, along with joint appointments in the Department of Dermatology and Department of Epidemiology. He also held a faculty position in the Quantitative Biomedical Sciences Graduate program, in addition to contributing to the Biostatistics and Bioinformatics and Trace Element Analysis Shared Resources at the Dartmouth Cancer Center. Levy also holds various positions at Veterans Affairs and the Biomedical National Elemental Imaging Resource. Notably, he co-founded and co-directed the Machine Learning arm of the Emerging Diagnostic and Investigative Technologies (EDIT) program.

Levy completed his undergraduate studies in physics at the University of California, Berkeley, and earned his doctorate in quantitative biomedical sciences (data science) from the Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine.

In addition to research, Levy is dedicated to education and mentorship. He has successfully launched a national internship program that has mentored more than 150 high school, college and postgraduate students.

“Fostering the next generation of scientists and clinicians is a responsibility I hold dear, and I am committed to contributing to their growth and development in this new role,” Levy said.

Levy's academic background is accompanied by a substantial publication record, including more than 58 peer-reviewed publications. He has received awards from Berkeley, Dartmouth, Modern Pathology, BIOSTEC and the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies.

Jason Moore, PhD, director of the Department of Computational Biomedicine, said, “Levy's innovative research and commitment to education make him a valuable addition to the Cedars-Sinai team.”

