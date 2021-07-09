Newswise — Los Angeles (July 9, 2021) --In her new role, Girard will expand upon the work she began as the medical center's vice president of nursing by further developing and maintaining Cedars-Sinai's national reputation for excellence in high-quality nursing care, research and education.

"Since joining our institution 14 months ago, Dr. Girard has not only seamlessly acclimated to the demands of our organization’s impressive nursing operation, but she has done so deftly and fearlessly in the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic," said David Marshall, JD, DNP, RN, senior vice president, chief nursing executive and chair of the Department of Nursing at Cedars-Sinai.

Nationally known as the president of the American Nurses Association California, Girard is a sought-after speaker at healthcare organizations' events because of her experience and comprehensive knowledge of the forces that shape the nation's healthcare delivery system.

"With more than a decade of leadership experience, and focus on evidence-based practices, patient advocacy, nursing education, mentorship and driving quality clinical outcomes, Dr. Girard exemplifies the values and heart of Cedars-Sinai," said Jeff Smith, MD, JD, MMM, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Our nursing staff and our executive leadership team will forever remain indebted to Dr. Girard's grace under pressure, and we are grateful—and fortunate—to remain under the guidance of such an accomplished, passionate and effective nursing leader," Smith said.

Throughout the pandemic, Girard was often found visiting nursing units to check on how nurses were weathering the storm and to learn how she could help. As a result, Girard has instituted a number of programs to help nurses alleviate stress and grief caused by the pandemic.

Girard's new position includes managing day-to-day nursing operations, driving patient care outcomes and overseeing Cedars-Sinai's sixth Magnet survey.

The Magnet program is widely recognized as the gold standard of nursing excellence. To achieve the Magnet designation, hospitals must demonstrate a high standard of excellence in transformational leadership, supporting and advocating for patients and staff, and having strong nursing leaders at every level. Currently, fewer than 400 of the more than 6,000 U.S. healthcare organizations have earned the credential. Cedars-Sinai is one of only two medical centers in the western United States to receive the Magnet honor five consecutive times.

Beginning her nursing career as a staff nurse, Girard served in several leadership roles during her 31 years at Stanford Health Care. In addition to earning her bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing, Girard earned her doctor of nursing practice, focused in executive leadership, from the University of San Francisco.

