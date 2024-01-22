Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Jan. 22, 2024) -- A team of experts from Cedars-Sinai International will participate in Arab Health 2024, Jan. 29-Feb. 1, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, underscoring Cedars-Sinai’s commitment to growing its worldwide presence by supporting innovative, advanced collaborative medical care for millions of patients around the globe.

“There’s a lot to be excited about for Arab Health 2024, and we look forward to seeing many in Dubai as we continue our journey toward a healthier and more connected world,” said Heitham Hassoun, MD, vice president and medical director for Cedars-Sinai International.

Arab Health, the world’s second-largest healthcare trade show, brings together more than 40,000 attendees from 185-plus countries. The Cedars-Sinai International team will be available at the conference at Hall 7, Booth B18 to discuss trends and leading-edge treatments as well as current international growth and expansion.

This year, some of Cedars-Sinai’s leading experts will play active roles in Arab Health.

Alan Dubovsky, vice president and chief patient experience officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 1, about the growing field of patient experience.

Harry Sax, MD, professor and executive vice chair of Surgery and associate dean for International Academic Programs, will serve on a panel that will judge a competition among healthcare start-up companies. “I am honored to help evaluate new healthcare solutions,” Sax said. “I am even more excited to see the next generation of healthcare entrepreneurs in action and to learn from them.”

Cedars-Sinai has been named to the Honor Roll for the eighth consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report’s "Best Hospitals 2023-24" rankings. Cedars-Sinai also had 11 specialties ranked in the U.S. This means that Cedars-Sinai is among the top hospitals in the U.S. in those clinical areas.

Through affiliations, collaborations, office openings and teleconsultations, Cedars-Sinai continues to expand globally.



Among these collaborations is Cedars-Sinai’s affiliation with Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, for The View Hospital. The state-of-the-art facility, which opened in December 2022 in Doha, Qatar, features 240 patient beds and several centers of excellence. At The View Hospital, physicians can access Cedars-Sinai’s renowned specialists and collaborate to provide patients with the highest level of healthcare. Experts in orthopaedics, cardiology, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology are part of the hospital’s Visiting Physician Program.

Cedars-Sinai International has opened a new, conveniently located office in Mexico City. Consultants in the office help patients and families seeking care at Cedars-Sinai and can assist with scheduling telehealth consultations. Cedars-Sinai’s international office presence continues to grow with upcoming openings in Singapore, China and beyond.

Other projects include a collaboration with Eka Hospital Group, one of the largest private healthcare entities in Indonesia, which will help support Eka’s efforts to enhance the quality of clinical services and President Joko Widodo’s objective to transform the national health system.

In Ecuador, Cedars-Sinai is collaborating with Hospital de los Valles to strengthen private healthcare in the country, providing patients with access to the latest medical and technological advances while allowing doctors to share experiences and knowledge.

And in China, Cedars-Sinai and Taikang Healthcare have signed a long-term collaboration agreement for the development of the 1,160-bed Shenzhen Qianhai Taikang International Hospital. In this relationship, Cedars-Sinai will provide its knowledge and experience in clinical and operational excellence to support the future hospital to meet international quality standards.

“Our driving ethos is serving patients wherever they might live,” Hassoun said. “And we are growing our global presence every day.

