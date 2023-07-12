Newswise — LOS ANGELES (July 12, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai Spine, together with Och Spine at New York-Presbyterian, will kick off the inaugural Summer Spine Symposium in Park City, Utah, this month. The symposium will be held July 13-16.

The Summer Spine Symposium is a medical meeting for orthopaedic and neurological spine surgeons and was created to foster a collaborative environment for knowledge exchange and professional development. 

Throughout the symposium, spine physician-scientists will spotlight their expertise through interactive sessions, panel discussions and podium presentations. Topics will cover cutting-edge techniques, innovative research and emerging trends in spine surgery, including pediatric scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, cervical and lumbar degeneration, and spine trauma management.

"We are eager to launch our inaugural symposium so participants can gain insights and contribute to the advancement of spinal care,” said meeting co-chair David Skaggs, MD, MMM, director of the Cedars-Sinai Spine Center. “This gathering presents a unique opportunity for attendees to actively engage with esteemed experts, immersing themselves in the latest advancements in spinal care through a stimulating case-based program.”

Cedars-Sinai participants are known for their expertise and contributions to the field of spine surgery. Among those presenting are:

The symposium is open to all practicing orthopaedic and neurological spine surgeons and fellows worldwide.

