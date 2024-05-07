Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 7, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai experts are participating in the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, May 13-15 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, highlighting their dedication to enhancing innovation and medical advances that will have a positive impact on communities worldwide. The Cedars-Sinai International team will be available throughout the conference in Hall 5, Booth C28, to discuss current and potential global relationships and trends.

“The UAE is an important part of Cedars-Sinai’s global community, both from a patient perspective as well as the healthcare providers who are championing world-class healthcare in Abu Dhabi," said Heitham Hassoun, MD, chief executive of Cedars-Sinai International. “The team at Cedars-Sinai is excited to participate in Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week to engage in this very active and important conversation around the latest innovations in healthcare and the responsible implementation of these technologies to the best interest of patients, wherever they may be.”

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, organized by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, is expected to bring together more than 5,000 attendees and around 100 exhibitors as it aims to address global perspectives and challenges, shaping trajectories for a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, with the ultimate goal of “accelerating the future of global healthcare.” The event also will feature a series of conferences, with experts from around the world discussing key topics, such as medical research, technology, patient care, and healthcare policy.

One such expert is Clive Svendsen, PhD, executive director of the Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute at Cedars-Sinai. During Svendsen’s session, “The Secret Life of Stem Cells: Pioneering the Future of Regenerative Medicine,” he will discuss the promise of stem cells for creating new models of human disease, treating degenerative diseases and improving health during aging. Svendsen will also discuss his collaboration with NASA, through which enhancing stem cell growth and tissue generation in space may lead to medical breakthroughs on earth.

“I’m looking forward to bringing this topic to the international stage,” Svendsen said. “Coming together at the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week event, we have the unique opportunity to not only share our expertise, but also to learn from other global healthcare leaders in this space.”

Cedars-Sinai was recognized as one of the best hospitals in the U.S. for the eighth year in a row in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2023-24” Honor Roll. It also ranked among the top five in six specialties (Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery; Gastroenterology & GI Surgery; Orthopedics; Pulmonology & Lung Surgery; Neurology & Neurosurgery; and Urology).

“Our goal is to provide the most exceptional patient care in the world,” Hassoun said. “And we will continue to build Cedars-Sinai’s presence globally in order to meet that goal.”

