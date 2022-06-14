Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 14, 2022) -- Two physician leaders from the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center have been honored by two prestigious national groups.

Irene Kim, MD, director of the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center, received a Woman of the Year award for California’s 28th Congressional District from U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, while former Director Andrew Klein, MD, MBA, has been selected for membership into the Johns Hopkins University Society of Scholars.

Kim, a leader in liver, kidney and pediatric organ transplantation, received her award at a luncheon ceremony last month, where honorees were recognized for their contributions to education, health, housing, homelessness and arts initiatives. Kim’s recognition resulted from her leadership in research and education, as well as her service in healthcare.

“I had the opportunity to meet some amazing women representing the 28th Congressional District and feel so fortunate that I was nominated by Cedars-Sinai for this recognition,” Kim said. “Representative Schiff has long been an advocate for gender equity, and it was such an honor to meet him.”

Kim’s award citation recognized other honors she has received, including the Leslie B. Brent Award from the Transplantation Society for best scientific manuscript, the Tufts Department of Surgery Chairman Award, the Cedars-Sinai Department of Surgery Kenneth W. Adashek Award, and the American Liver Foundation Outstanding Women in Healthcare award.

“I am proud my district is home to so many incredible women–brilliant and hardworking individuals, many of them leaders in their fields, who go above and beyond to share their wisdom and passions with their neighbors, and to enrich our communities day in and day out,” Schiff said. “Each of these women has made a profound impact on the people and places they love. We all benefit from their dedication and expertise, and we can only hope to emulate their spirit of service in our daily lives.”

Klein, who recently retired after 18 years at Cedars-Sinai, was selected to become a member of the prestigious Johns Hopkins University Society of Scholars.

The society honors individuals who completed their graduate, postdoctoral, professional or performance training at Johns Hopkins, but are not currently affiliated with the university, and who have achieved marked professional or scholarly distinction in their fields.

“On my first day of medical school at Johns Hopkins, Dean Richard Ross informed our class that we were not being trained to become doctors, but rather we were being trained to become teachers of doctors,” Klein said. “My instructors at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School emphasized the fact that academic productivity should go hand in hand with educating others. I am honored and humbled to be inducted into the Johns Hopkins Society of Scholars, and I look forward to continued mentorship of the next generation of leaders in our field.”

