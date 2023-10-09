Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 9, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai has selected urologic surgeon and investigator Andrew Hung, MD, as the vice chair of Academic Development in the Department of Urology with a joint appointment in the Department of Computational Biomedicine. In this dual role, Hung, a specialist in kidney and prostate diseases, will provide patient care, collaborate with other Cedars-Sinai investigators and expand the medical center’s expertise in employing artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate surgical treatments and results.

Hung is highly skilled in robotics and advanced laparoscopic techniques to treat urologic cancers. He also is an internationally respected leader in the development of surgery simulation technology, as well as an innovator in developing automated performance metrics and machine learning algorithms to predict surgical outcomes.

“We extend a warm welcome to Dr. Hung, a leader in our field who has an excellent reputation as a surgeon and as a pioneering researcher in medical innovations,” said Hyung Kim, MD, chair of the Department of Urology at Cedars-Sinai and the Homer and Gloria Harvey Family Chair in Urologic Oncology in honor of Stuart Friedman, MD. “Dr. Hung’s leadership and expertise will continue to advance our next-generation clinical and research efforts to benefit urology patients.”

Prior to joining Cedars-Sinai, Hung was tenured associate professor of Urology and director of the AI Center in Urology at the University of Southern California (USC), where he was instrumental in incorporating artificial intelligence into robotic surgery.

He has received multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health, and his work, comprising more than 200 papers, has been published in top peer-reviewed journals such as Nature Medicine, Nature Biomedical Engineering, Nature Communications Medicine, JAMA Surgery and the Journal of Urology.

Hung was the first consulting editor on AI for the British Journal of Urology International. He currently serves on the American Urological Association’s Research Grants and Investigator Support Committee and New Technologies Committee.

Hung earned his bachelor of science degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from Yale University and his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College at Cornell University. He completed his urology residency and robotics fellowship in the Department of Urology at USC.

“It is an exciting time in urological technology and treatment innovation,” Hung said. “I’m honored to be among the team of world-class Cedars-Sinai surgeons and researchers who are bringing the latest discoveries to patients.”

Cedars-Sinai once again has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report, this year as the #5 program in the U.S. for Urology. Cedars-Sinai is also #1 for Urology in California and Los Angeles (highest U.S. News ranking in the state and region).

