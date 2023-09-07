Newswise — Hackensack, NJ – September 7, 2023 – On Saturday, September 23, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation will celebrate its 20th Anniversary Joseph M. Sanzari Charity Motorcycle Run and Raffle at the Ross Dock Picnic Area in Fort Lee. The event will raise funds for the Greatest Need Fund at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, which is instrumental in helping the hospital provide high-quality care that patients have come to expect and deserve, while allowing it to quickly react to the changing needs of health care.

“Health care has changed so much over the last 20 years, and my appreciation for Hackensack University Medical Center has grown by leaps and bounds,” said Joseph M. Sanzari, CEO of Joseph M. Sanzari, Inc. “I am proud to celebrate our 20th year partnering with Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation to host this event. The team at the hospital is incredible, and they do such great work. I look forward to another dynamite event in support of them!”

The event, which will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. will feature breakfast for riders, a motorcycle ride, family fun - including rides, games and live music - and the announcement of a raffle winner. This year’s raffle includes a Redline Red 2023 Harley-Davidson FLTRX Road Glider, valued at $25,000 and generously donated by Joseph M. Sanzari.

“We are excited to celebrate 20 years of motorcycle rides in support of Hackensack University Medical Center,” said Richard Knupp, vice president of Development, North at Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “Joe Sanzari is a great friend to our medical center and the Hackensack Meridian Health network, and we are so appreciative of his steadfast support of our team members, patients and programs. His continuous generosity is admirable, and we are truly thankful.”

This year’s Joseph M. Sanzari Charity Motorcycle Run and Raffle is supported by VIP Sponsor: Joseph M. Sanzari; Presenting Sponsors: Inserra Supermarkets, Inc. and Caryl and Jimmy Kourgelis; and Platinum Sponsor: International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1804-1.

To register or sponsor this year’s event, visit GiveHMH.org/SanzariMotorcycleRun. To purchase a raffle ticket, visit GiveHMH.org/SanzariMotorcycleRaffle. To learn how you can support Hackensack University Medical Center, contact Richard Knupp at [email protected].

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, a 803-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, was Bergen County’s first hospital founded in 1888. It was also the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence, receiving its sixth consecutive designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The academic flagship of the Hackensack Meridian Health network, Hackensack University Medical Center has a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest rating offered by the federal agency’s Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating Program. Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #1 in N.J. by the annual U.S. News & World Report 2023-24 Best Hospital rankings - the only N.J. hospital with the #1 adult and children’s hospital rankings. Additionally, U.S. News & World Report ranked Hackensack University Medical Center #6 overall in the New York Metropolitan area and #32 in the nation. The hospital also earned multiple recognitions for high-performing procedures and conditions that include having the following best nationally-ranked programs in NJ: Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#42); Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (#24); Geriatrics (#36). Hackensack University Medical Center is the only NJ hospital nationally ranked in Neurology and Neurosurgery (#22), Urology (#27) and Orthopedics (#33) as well as being home to The John Theurer Cancer Center, a premier cancer center in the state. Named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023 list, Hackensack University Medical Center is also the recipient of the 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ by Healthgrades as well as an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This award-winning care is provided on a campus that is home to facilities such as the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital and the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, also ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, the children’s cancer, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, and urology programs ranks in the top 50 in the United States. Hackensack University Medical Center is listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Our comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development. The hospital campus is also home to the Helena Theurer Pavilion, the largest healthcare expansion project ever approved by the state: The 530,000-sq.-ft., nine-story surgical and intensive care tower is considered N.J. 's first ‘smart hospital’ and houses 24 state-of-the-art operating rooms with intraoperative MRI capability, 50 ICU beds, and 175 medical/surgical beds including a 50 room Musculoskeletal Institute.