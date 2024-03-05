Newswise — Join Gunther Eysenbach, the founder, CEO, and executive editor of JMIR Publications, in this new video as he reflects on the company's 25th anniversary and its remarkable journey in the scholarly publishing industry.

Eysenbach discusses the inception of the Journal of Medical Internet Research and the driving forces behind creating an open access eHealth journal. He emphasizes the significance of innovation both in content and form, highlighting the company's early adoption of internet-based technologies and its commitment to optimizing processes for online publishing.

The conversation delves into the evolution of medical research and technology over the past two and a half decades, with Eysenbach tracing the shifts in terminology from cyber medicine to digital health. He discusses the company's role in fostering rigorous research standards and pioneering the integration of social media metrics in assessing scholarly impact, demonstrating a commitment to advancing the field.

Eysenbach shares memorable success stories, notably the pivotal role of JMIR Publications during the COVID-19 pandemic, where digital health solutions gained unprecedented prominence. He also discusses the company's contributions to disciplines like infodemiology and participatory medicine, underscoring its commitment to empowering individuals through accessible health information.

The interview explores challenges faced by the company, including navigating the conservative indexing practices of scholarly databases and adapting to the changing landscape of open access publishing. Despite these hurdles, Eysenbach emphasizes perseverance and belief in the mission as critical factors for success.

Finally, the conversation touches upon the future of scholarly publishing, envisioning a shift toward communities and innovative peer-review models. Eysenbach highlights JMIR Publications’ initiatives like the JMIRx series, which pioneers new approaches to peer review and publication. He underscores the company's commitment to driving forward-thinking innovations in the field.

The interview paints a vivid portrait of JMIR Publications as a mission-driven organization that has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of digital health research and scholarly publishing. Eysenbach's insights highlight the company's unwavering dedication to advancing the field through innovation, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to its core values. As JMIR Publications celebrates its 25th anniversary, it stands poised to continue its transformative journey, driving forward-thinking initiatives that will shape the future of scholarly publishing for years to come.

About JMIR Publications

