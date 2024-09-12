Newswise — On September 13, 2024, Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (the U), the National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center for the Mountain West, celebrates 25 years of groundbreaking cancer research, education, and patient care. Since opening its doors in 1999, Huntsman Cancer Institute has made significant contributions to cancer prevention and treatment, saving lives and expanding its reach to patients from six continents.

Huntsman Cancer Institute has grown exponentially, now encompassing over one million square feet of state-of-the-art facilities. With five major expansions, a mobile cancer screening program, and collaborations with hospitals across five neighboring states, Huntsman Cancer Institute’s impact reaches far beyond Utah, touching communities in rural and underserved regions.

"Over the past 25 years, Huntsman Cancer Institute has become a beacon of hope and scientific discovery in eradicating cancer," says Peter Huntsman, chairman and CEO of Huntsman Cancer Foundation. "As we look to the future, our vision is clear – to continue expanding our impact in the global work of ending cancer."

Huntsman Cancer Institute scientists have identified more genes for inherited cancers than any other cancer center, making it a leader in genetic cancer research. The cancer center is dedicated to addressing care disparities, particularly in rural or frontier counties where patients are 10% more likely to die from the disease. Innovative programs like mobile screening programs and expanded access to clinical trials aim to close the gap.

A first-of-its-kind study by Huntsman Cancer Institute researchers recently highlighted unique cancer challenges faced by residents in rural and frontier areas of the Mountain West. This research will guide future outreach and prevention efforts.

Huntsman Cancer Institute is committed to cultivating the future of cancer research and care through education and training. The program recruits high school and undergraduate students from Utah and the Mountain West, providing hands-on research experience. The PathMaker Bridge program supports science teachers, equipping them with the knowledge to inspire the next generation.

"We are truly very fortunate to have one of the top cancer programs in the nation," says Taylor Randall, president of the U. “Not only are the findings by Huntsman Cancer Institute researchers and physicians advancing cancer prevention and care beyond what is available today, but also training students to ensure the impact of this work will be sustained for generations to come."

Community partnerships play a vital role in advancing Huntsman Cancer Institute’s mission. The Center for Health Outcomes and Population Equity at Huntsman Cancer Institute received a grant from the National Cancer Institute. This work, in partnership with Montana State University and the National Cancer Moonshot, targets poverty as a root cause of cancer-related health inequities.

Huntsman Cancer Institute offers a pioneering patient navigation service to guide patients through the complexities of the health care system. This free service is tailored to support cancer patients from various backgrounds, including those in rural and frontier communities, ensuring they receive effective care, regardless of their location or circumstances.

Huntsman Cancer Institute’s largest investment to date is a second comprehensive cancer campus in Vineyard, Utah. The new facility will expand access to world-class cancer care for hundreds of thousands of Utahns and residents in neighboring states, meeting the needs of the region’s rapidly growing population.

"As we reflect on a quarter-century of groundbreaking work, we are also excited to embrace the future with continued dedication to life-saving discoveries to end cancer as we know it," says Mary Beckerle, PhD, CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute and Jon M. Huntsman Presidential Endowed Chair at the U. "Our next step is to deepen our impact in the Mountain West through our Vineyard comprehensive cancer campus, which will address the record-setting population growth in the region, extend our reach to more communities, and advance exciting new domains of cancer discovery and healing thanks to collaboration with local clinicians, students, academic institutions, businesses, communities, and much more."

As Huntsman Cancer Institute celebrates its first 25 years, we look forward to a future free from cancer, with unwavering dedication to scientific discovery, cutting-edge treatment, and compassionate care.

About Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (the U) is the National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center for Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming. With a legacy of innovative cancer research, groundbreaking discoveries, and world-class patient care, we are transforming the way cancer is understood, prevented, diagnosed, treated, and survived. Huntsman Cancer Institute focuses on delivering a cancer-free frontier to all communities in the area we serve. We have more than 300 open clinical trials and 250 research teams studying cancer at any given time. More genes for inherited cancers have been discovered at Huntsman Cancer Institute than at any other cancer center. Our scientists are world-renowned for understanding how cancer begins and using that knowledge to develop innovative approaches to treat each patient’s unique disease. Huntsman Cancer Institute was founded by Jon M. and Karen Huntsman.