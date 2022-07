Newswise — The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) recognizes its divisional award recipients for the first half of 2022. CUR’s community aligns across its thirteen divisions including, At-Large, Arts and Humanities, Biology, Chemistry, Education, Engineering, Geosciences, Health Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Sciences, Physics and Astronomy, Psychology, Social Sciences, and Undergraduate Research Programs. The divisions work to recognize the best of the undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry community.

The following are the award recipients per division that have been recognized from January – June 2022.

Arts and Humanities

Joe Trimmer, Ball State University Emeritus (Faculty Mentor Award, endowed award)

Ella Morton, City University of New York – Brooklyn College (CURAH Trimmer Travel, endowed award)

Carolina De Anda Trevino, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Student Scholarship)

Hailey Larson, Utah State University (Student Scholarship)

Jonathan Massey, The Pennsylvania State University (Student Scholarship)

Ashton Pawl, Augusta University (Student Scholarship)

Delaney Spielman, Roosevelt University (Student Scholarship)

Dominick Tucker, Oklahoma State University (Student Scholarship)

Elise VanDenBerghe, Utah State University (Student Scholarship)

Megan Wilson, Utah State University (Student Scholarship)

Ella Morton, City University of New York – Brooklyn College (CURAH Trimmer Travel)

Biology

Shannon Hinsa-Leasure, Grinnell College (Faculty Mentor Award, Mid Career)

Jaqueline Jones, Troy University (Faculty Mentor Award, Early Career)

Clark Lindgren, Grinnell College (Faculty Mentor Award, Advanced Career)

Laxmi Sagwam-Barkdoll, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale (Small Research Grant)

Robert Charvat, University of Findlay (Small Research Grant)

Parrish Waters, University of Mary Washington (Small Research Grant)

Gina Profetto, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (Small Research Grant)

Clairissa Ponce, University of Redlands (Student Travel)

Tara Rajaniemi, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (Student Travel)

Sydeney Shea, Bucknell University (Student Travel)

Emilee Spozarski, Westminster College (Student Travel)

Juan Pablo Taborda, Baldwin Wallace University (Student Travel)

Chemistry

Mark Bussell, Western Washington University (ChemCUR Outstanding Mentorship Award)

Silvia Cavagnero, University of Wisconsin Madison (ChemCUR Outstanding Mentorship Award)

Mike Leopold, University of Richmond (ChemCUR Outstanding Mentorship Award)

Paul Wagenknecht, Furman University (ChemCUR Outstanding Mentorship Award)

Engineering

Beena Ajmera, Iowa State University (Engineering Mentor and Leadership – Early Career)

Madyson Ashcraft, Hood College (Student Video Award)

Austin Brant, Georgia Southern University (Student Video Award)

Joshua Bunting, Georgia Southern University (Student Video Award)

Cesar Carapia, Georgia Southern University (Student Video Award)

Burton Carbino, Duquesne University (Student Video Award)

Mika Clark, California State University – Los Angeles (Student Video Award)

Ethan Frey, NC State University (Student Video Award)

Alexander Guy, Duquesne University (Student Video Award)

Jonah Henry, Georgia Southern University (Student Video Award)

Erin Hostetler, The Pennsylvania State University (Leadership Award)

Kenneth Land, Montana State University Bozeman (Student Video Award)

Annalise Loscalzo, Lafayette College (Student Video Award)

Skylar Mackay, Hood College (Student Video Award)

Madelyn Murphy, University of Colorado at Boulder (Student Video Award)

Andy Nguyen, California State University – Fullerton (Student Video Award)

Aaron Nguyen, California State University – Fullerton (Student Video Award)

James O’Hara, Georgia Southern University (Student Video Award)

Lilly Parker, Georgia Southern University (Student Video Award)

Kendra Rivers, SUNY Suffolk County Community College (Student Video Award)

Van Vu, California State University – Fullerton (Student Video Award)

Wujie Zhang, Milwaukee School of Engineering (Mentorship Award)

Health Sciences

Ricky Camplain, Northern Arizona University (Innovative Mentor Award)

Alana Colafrancesco, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (NCUR Presentation Awards)

Eric Hall, Elon University (Innovative Mentor Award)

Min Ying Yu, Chapman University (NCUR Presentation Award)

Mathematics and Computer Sciences

Dr. Dominic Klyve, Central Washington University (Mentor Award – Mid-career)

Dr. Daehan Kwak, Kean University (Mentor Award – Early Career)

Maya Narayanasamy, University of Maryland (Posters at SIGCSE 2022)

Dr. Jan Rychtar, Virginia Commonwealth University (Mentor Award – Advanced Career)

Padmanabhan Seshaiyer, George Mason University (Inclusivity Award)

Physics and Astronomy

Daisy Achiriloaie, Scripps College (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Kathryn Anawalt, University of San Diego (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Wen (Tommy) Jian Chin, San Jose State University (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Steven Dang, University of San Diego (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Brandon Eickert, University of San Diego (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Catherine Gibson, University of San Diego (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Gregor Leech, University of San Diego (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

DaVonte Lewis, Middle Tennessee State University (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Alex McNicol, University of San Diego (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Roy Velasco Moscoso, University of San Diego (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

David Price, Utah State University (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Armando Vega-Colon, Georgia Southern University (Nadine Barlow Undergraduate Research Support Award)

Psychology

Nicole Campione-Barr, Missouri University – Columbia (Mid-Career Mentor Award)

Social Sciences

Sydney Graham, Western Kentucky University (Conference Presentation Awards)

Caitlin Gregory, Western Kentucky University (Conference Presentation Awards)

Maria Hernandez, Western Kentucky University (Conference Presentation Awards)

Raegan Hoyer, Stephen F. Austin State University, (Conference Presentation Awards)

Shelby Orton, Southern Nazarene University (Conference Presentation Awards)

Darlene Rodriguez, Kennesaw State University (Outstanding Mentor Award)

CUR sends a special congratulations to the above 2022 award recipients, who serve as exceptional examples of the best of the undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry community.

####

Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) is an organization of individual, institutional, and affiliate members from around the world that share a focus on providing high-quality and collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly, and creative activity opportunities for faculty and students. More than 700 institutions and more than 13,000 individuals belong to CUR. CUR believes that faculty members enhance their teaching and contribution to society by remaining active in research and by involving undergraduates in research, and that students engaged in undergraduate research succeed in their studies and professional advancement.