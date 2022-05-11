Newswise — NEW YORK CITY, May 11, 2022 – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and the Robbins Family Foundation are proud to announce today that 13 distinguished MSK nurses and one nursing team were recognized with the 2022 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence. During National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12), MSK recognizes outstanding nurses for exemplary service.

For the third consecutive year, the Robbins Family Foundation has sponsored the awards to honor MSK nurses' extraordinary achievements and contributions to MSK's mission and core values. The honorees or awardees are nominated by fellow nurses, administrators, and physicians.

“MSK nurses continue to showcase their vital role in our patients’ and their families’ lives. It is an honor to guide this dynamic nursing team as we continue to advance MSK’s mission and core values,” said Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, AOCN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Senior Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive, and Chair of Nursing at MSK. “We are very appreciative and extend our gratitude to the Robbins Family Foundation for their continued support and leadership of our annual Excellence in Nursing Award program.”

“There is no doubt that MSK nurses continually play an essential role in giving the finest care to our patients. Their dedication to MSK’s mission, the patients and their families never ceases,” said Clifton S. Robbins, MSK Board of Trustees Member. “The Robbins Family Foundation is proud to continue supporting this recognition program and honoring all of these exceptional nurses.”

2022 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence Honorees

The following MSK staff were recognized for their outstanding service at this year’s 2022 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence ceremony:

Excellence in Clinical Nursing Leadership

Thomas Bracken, MA, RN, OCN

Clinical Nurse IV

Memorial 4

Excellence in Patient Experience

Megan Graham, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, RN, OCN

Nurse Practitioner

Head and Neck Surgery

Excellence in Advancing the Nursing Profession

Caroline Clark, MSN, RN, OCN

Clinical Nurse Specialist

Basking Ridge

Excellence in Humanitarian Efforts

Jennifer Ogilvie, MSN, RN, NE-BC

Clinical Supervisor

Excellence in Innovation

Melissa Zimmermann, MS, BSN, RN-BC

Nursing Informatics Specialist

Nursing Informatics

Excellence in Mentorship

Kameelah Brown, MSN, RN, OCN

Nursing Professional Development Specialist

Excellence in Nursing Support

Dashawn Gadsden

Unit Assistant

Urgent Care Center

Excellence in Nursing Partnership

Brian Kelly

Chaplain

Koch Center

Excellence in Collaboration

CAUTI Team

Nora Love, MS, RN, CNS, CURN, OCN, Clinical Nurse Specialist

Amy Caramore, BSN, RN, CEN, Quality Management Nurse

Kathleen McAllan, BSN, RN, PCCN, Interim Nurse Leader, M18

Jessica Leone, BSN, RN, PCCN, Clinical Nurse III, M18

Likhita Kanneganti, Data Analyst, Nursing Quality

MSK Receives Press Ganey Excellence Awards for Patient Experience

For the second year in a row, Press Ganey has honored MSK for providing an outstanding patient experience. Press Ganey is a leading research firm and strategic partner organization that evaluates patient satisfaction. MSK nurses play a pivotal role in providing an exceptional patient experience..

This year, MSK was recognized with the following Press Ganey Awards:

Pinnacle of Excellence Award in HCAHPS & Inpatient , recognizes healthcare institutions that have consistently maintained high levels of excellence over three years of inpatient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement, or clinical quality performance.

, recognizes healthcare institutions that have consistently maintained high levels of excellence over three years of inpatient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement, or clinical quality performance. Guardian of Excellence Award in HCAHPS & Inpatient, honors organizations that have reached the 95th percentile for patient experience, engagement, or clinical quality performance.

“This recognition from Press Ganey is extremely meaningful because it is based on feedback from the patients we care for,” said Dr. Gosselin. “I am honored to join our patients in singing the praises of MSK’s nurses.”

###

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK):

As the world's oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs, and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control, and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses, and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 52 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. www.mskcc.org.