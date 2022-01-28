Abstract

Numerous treatment strategies have so far been proposed for treating refractory thin endometrium either without or with the Asherman syndrome. Inconsistency in the improvement of endometrial thickness is a common limitation of such therapies including tamoxifen citrate as an ovulation induction agent, acupuncture, long-term pentoxifylline and tocopherol or tocopherol only, low-dose human chorionic gonadotropin during endometrial preparation, aspirin, luteal gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist supplementation, and extended estrogen therapy. Recently, cell therapy has been proposed as an ideal alternative for endometrium regeneration, including the employment of stem cells, platelet-rich plasma, and growth factors as therapeutic agents. The mechanisms of action of cell therapy include the cytokine induction, growth factor production, natural killer cell activity reduction, Th17 and Th1 decrease, and Treg cell and Th2 increase. Since cell therapy is personalized, dynamic, interactive, and specific and could be an effective strategy. Despite its promising nature, further research is required for improving the procedure and the safety of this strategy. These methods and their results are discussed in this article.