Newswise — Cell Bio 2022—the annual joint meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO)—will convene at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, December 3-7. As the world's largest gathering of cell biologists, this unique meeting focuses on cell biology as the fundamental basis of biology and sessions on emerging interdisciplinary topics.

"We are thankful to be back in person after hosting virtual Cell Bio meetings in 2020 and 2021," remarked Rebecca Alvania, ASCB's CEO. "At Cell Bio 2022, attendees will be able to learn from and network with more than 4,000 scientists who all share a passion for studying the cell. Regardless of our preferred model organisms or methodologies, we are all unified by our dedication to a better understanding of the cell."

Meeting facts:

Keynote speaker: Alice Y. Ting is a professor of genetics, biology, and by courtesy, chemistry from Stanford Medicine and a Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Investigator. Ting's lab has developed numerous molecular techniques for mapping cells and their functional circuits. The keynote begins at 4:30 EST on December 4.

Eight specialized symposia, held from December 4-7, will be led by scientists with expertise in many aspects of cellular biology. New this year, in addition to the two expert speakers, each symposium will feature a "Trainee Talk" from an invited early career researcher.

More than 2,100 posters will be displayed in the exhibit hall from December 4-6. Attendees can learn more during one of 21 microsymposia sessions (aka poster teasers), where presenters briefly highlight their poster presentations.

Twenty-nine minisymposia sessions will be held on December 4 and 6.

Twenty-eight member-organized special interest subgroup sessions will provide a 2.5-hour deep dive into one of the meeting's seven scientific meeting tracks.

Forty-four sessions focusing on Education, Professional Development, Diversity, and Inclusion will be held from December 3-6.

Our exhibit hall features more than 150 exhibitor booths representing industry, research institutions, nonprofits, government, scientific publishing, and others.

ASCB is an inclusive, international community of biologists studying the cell, the fundamental unit of life. We are dedicated to advancing scientific discovery, advocating sound research policies, improving education, promoting professional development, and increasing diversity in the scientific workforce.

EMBO is an organization of more than 1,900 leading researchers that promotes excellence in the life sciences in Europe and beyond. The primary goals of the organization are to support talented researchers at all stages of their careers, stimulate the exchange of scientific information, and help build a research environment where scientists can achieve their best work.