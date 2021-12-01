Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce the winners of its third image and video contest. ASCB’s Public Information Committee (PIC) had the daunting task of choosing the winning entries.

“We were delighted with all entries submitted, which represent some of the most stunning cell biology visualizations and imaging techniques available,” said PIC co-chair Ryoma Ohi of the University of Michigan.

Images

1st Place. iDISCO Cleared mouse embryo nervous system depth coded projection, by Daniela Malide, Zhiye Lu, and Xuefei Ma, National Institutes of Health

2nd Place. A flower blossoms for its own joy- Mitotic chromosomes, by Sounak Sahu, National Cancer Institute, NIH

3rd Place. Form and fate in the embryonic chameleon lung, by Katharine Goodwin, Princeton University

Image Honorable Mention. Chicks can hear you talking, by Anubhav Prakash, National Centre for Biological Sciences

Videos/Gifs

1st Place (Gif). The great wave: nuclear division in early drosophila embryos, by Anand Singh, Princeton University

1st Place (Video). Filopodia Party! By Jessica Henty-Ridilla and Brian Haarer, SUNY Upstate Medical University

2nd Place (Video). Crawling fish keratocytes, by Dylan Burnette, Vanderbilt University

3rd Place (Video). Asymmetric cell division in corn plant, by Arif Ashraf, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Video Honorable Mention. Change of septin architecture in cell division, by Nadja Hümpfer, Freie Universität Berlin

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Cell Bio Image and Video Contest and thanks to all who entered! To view a gallery of all submissions, go to this link.

