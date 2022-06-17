Abstract: MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells), responsible for tissue repair, rarely undergo cell fusion with somatic cells. Here, we show that approximately 5% of bladder cancer cells (UMUC-3) fuses with bone marrow-derived MSC (BM-MSC) in co-culture and exhibits increased tumorigenicity. Eleven fusion cell clones are established, and 116 genes are identified whose expression is specifically altered in the fusion cells. Many of them are interferon-stimulated genes (ISG), but are activated in a manner independent of interferon. Among them, we show that PD-L1 is induced in fusion cells, and its knockout decreases tumorigenesis in a xenograft model. PD-L1 is induced in a manner independent of STAT1 known to regulate PD-L1 expression, but is regulated by histone modification, and is likely to inhibit phagocytosis by PD1-expressing macrophages, thus protecting cancer cells from immunological attacks. The fusion cells overexpress multiple cytokines including CCL2 that causes tumor progression by converting infiltrating macrophages to tumor-associated-macrophage (TAM). The results present mechanisms of how cell fusion promotes tumorigenesis, revealing a novel link between cell fusion and PD-L1, and underscores the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy.