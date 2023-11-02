Research Alert

Article title: Polycystin-2-dependent transcriptome reveals early response of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease

Authors: Hyun Jun Jung, Eryn E. Dixon, Richard Coleman, Terry Watnick, Jeremy F. Reiter, Patricia Outeda, Valeriu Cebotaru, Owen M. Woodward, Paul A. Welling

From the authors: “[W]e created an inducible cell model of [autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease] and assembled a catalog of genes that respond in immediate proximity to polycystin-2 depletion using transcriptomic profiling.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Physiological Genomics

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Kidney Disease All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Physiology autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease Kidney Disease gene catalog polycystin Mutation
View All Latest News

Recommended For You