Article title: Polycystin-2-dependent transcriptome reveals early response of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease

Authors: Hyun Jun Jung, Eryn E. Dixon, Richard Coleman, Terry Watnick, Jeremy F. Reiter, Patricia Outeda, Valeriu Cebotaru, Owen M. Woodward, Paul A. Welling

From the authors: “[W]e created an inducible cell model of [autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease] and assembled a catalog of genes that respond in immediate proximity to polycystin-2 depletion using transcriptomic profiling.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.