Newswise — ALAMEDA, Calif., June 25, 2024 -- CellFE Inc., a cell engineering platform company with a novel microfluidic technology for non-viral cell therapy manufacturing, announced today that life science tools executive Mike Rice has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Rice previously served as Chairman & CEO at BioLife Solutions, a leading supplier of bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets.

Board member Christian Uhrich, Investment Director at M Ventures, remarked, "We are thrilled that Mike has joined the CellFE Board as his experience in successfully scaling up a life sciences tool business will be invaluable to the team. We look forward to Mike's contributions during this exciting inflection point for our portfolio company."

Alla Zamarayeva, CellFE co-founder and CEO, commented, "CellFE's cell engineering platform is increasingly being recognized for its unique non-viral approach to manufacture cell therapies. This recognition is validated as our customers continue to generate compelling performance data. The CellFE team is poised to disrupt cell therapy manufacturing, and we look forward to working with Mike. His industry expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate our commercial outreach and amplify CellFE's brand awareness and value proposition to pharmaceutical and biotech sectors."

Rice offered, "Alla and Todd have built a great team and I'm impressed with the entire leadership group and the progress the company has made in gaining market traction with the Infinity MTx™ Cellular Engineering Platform. This is a critical time for the CGT space, as developers seek to reduce manufacturing costs and processing time, while increasing therapeutic potency. The CellFE system has the potential to disrupt the space and become a new standard."

About CellFE, Inc.

CellFE, a cutting-edge microfluidics company, is transforming the development and manufacturing of lifesaving cell therapies to make them more accessible to patients. The Company's microfluidic-based cell engineering platform offers complex editing with reduced risk of translocation events, streamlined scalability, and rapid workflows. Benefits of the CellFE platform include superior cell health and yield with reduced expansion times, drastically minimizing both vein-to-vein times and enabling more robust and durable therapies. By limiting the need for specialized buffers, the technology ensures optimization is directly transferrable from low to high volumes, so cell therapy developers can seamlessly scale from research to clinical and beyond. CellFE is committed to enabling their partners' success through close collaborations designed to solve the challenges associated with the development and manufacturing of next-generation cell therapies. For more information, please visit www.cellfebiotech.com.