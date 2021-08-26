The Rutgers School of Public Health’s New Jersey Safe Schools Program has received support from the New Jersey Department of Education, the NJ Safe Schools Cohort of New Work-Based Learning Teachers, which will aid in the development and delivery of supervisory-level secondary education professional certification training focusing on work-based learning experiences to New Jersey Career and Technical Education secondary school teachers and administrators.

The year-long training, led by Derek Shendell, director of the NJ Safe Schools Program and associate professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health and Justice, will cover topics such as occupational safety, health administration, workplace safety, and health protocols, student training plans, cyber security, cyber safety, and apprenticeship coordination.

“As New Jersey students return to the classroom this fall, it is imperative that our teachers and administrators continue their own education to ensure the health and safety of every occupant and assist both students and job coaches with their career awareness, exploration, and preparedness in our evolving present-day environment,” says Shendell. “The training provided by this grant will address both of these issues and allow young professionals from various districts to collaborate and refine their teaching strategies while ensuring they adhere to current regulations.”

The New Jersey Safe Schools program is a national leader in young worker safety and health trainings and certifications, impacting education professionals from around the globe.

###

About the Rutgers School of Public Health

The Rutgers School of Public Health is New Jersey’s only accredited school of public health that seeks to improve health and prevent disease in diverse populations in New Jersey and around the world through educating students to become well-qualified and effective public health leaders, researchers, and practitioners; conducting research to advance public health science and policies; and providing service programs that promote population and individual health. Visit us at https://sph.rutgers.edu and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn to learn how we're "keeping the ‘public’ in public health.”