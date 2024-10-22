Newswise — The university currently has 11 academicians residing in Shandong. It actively supports the construction of the Laoshan Laboratory and collaborates to build a national strategic scientific and technological force. It has established more than 40 scientific research bases and platforms at the provincial and ministerial level, including national key laboratories, national engineering technology research centers, national-local joint engineering research centers, Ministry of Education key laboratories, and Ministry of Agriculture key laboratories. The university owns 3 scientific research and training vessels, forming a comprehensive mobile laboratory system from nearshore to deep sea and extending to the polar regions, with first-class on-site observation capabilities at sea.



The university has 13 disciplines (fields) ranked in the top 1% of global research institutions by ESI. As the first completing unit, it has won 1 first prize and 3 second prizes in the National Technological Invention Award, 2 second prizes in the National Natural Science Award, and 12 second prizes in the National Science and Technology Progress Award. Since the "13th Five-Year Plan", it has hosted 1502 National Natural Science Foundation projects, 4 major national science and technology projects, and 51 key research and development projects of the national key R&D plan. It has hosted 60 first prize science and technology awards at the national and ministerial level, and published 25 articles in NATURE SCIENCE.



This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China Ocean University. On the occasion of the centenary celebration, 3 highly cited papers from China Ocean University are specially recommended to showcase the university's outstanding achievements in the field of ocean engineering.



The paper "Bioinspired Underwater Navigation Using Polarization Patterns Within Snell’s Window" published in China Ocean Engineering proposed an innovative biomimetic underwater navigation method, using polarization patterns within Snell's window to provide autonomous navigation capabilities for underwater unmanned vehicles (UUVs). By establishing a polarization pattern model and conducting static and dynamic experiments, the stability and accuracy of the method at different water depths were verified. The research results show that even at a depth of 5 meters underwater, the average angular and positional errors of this navigation method can meet the real-time navigation requirements of UUVs. This discovery not only enriches the theoretical basis of underwater navigation technology but also provides a new technical approach for UUVs in engineering fields such as deep-sea exploration, resource survey, and underwater structure inspection.



The paper "Experimental investigation of the effect of rotation rate and current speed on the dynamic response of riserless rotating drill string" published in Ocean Engineering is of great significance for understanding and optimizing the performance of riserless rotating drill strings in marine drilling. The experiment analyzed the impact of rotation speed and current speed on the dynamic response of the drill string, revealing key parameters such as vibration energy distribution, frequency changes, and deflection patterns. These findings help to design more stable and reliable drilling systems, reduce the risk of failure, and improve drilling efficiency and safety. In addition, this study provides experimental data and theoretical models, laying a scientific foundation for the development of future deep-sea drilling technologies.



The article "Study on the hydrodynamics of a twin floating breakwater by using SPH method" published in Coastal Engineering studied the hydrodynamic characteristics of a twin floating breakwater through experiments and the SPH method, compared its performance with a single floating breakwater, and discussed the impact of wave period and floating body spacing on hydrodynamic characteristics. The research results show that the twin floating breakwater is superior to the single floating breakwater in wave reduction, and the impact of wave period on its performance is greater than that of floating body spacing. This study provides theoretical support for the design of more effective breakwater structures, helps to optimize the wave protection facilities of ports and coastal projects, improve wave reduction efficiency, reduce project costs, and protect the marine environment.



These research achievements have not only enhanced the international reputation of the university but also contributed Chinese wisdom and solutions to the development of global marine science. Looking to the future, China Ocean University will continue to uphold the motto of " Ocean Embraces Streams All and Exploring Promises Reaching Far", cultivate more leading talents in the field of oceans, promote the advancement of marine science and technology, and contribute to the realization of a strong maritime nation.

