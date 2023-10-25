Newswise — Racial and ethnic disproportionality in the child welfare system is a pressing concern that affects children in Illinois and across the United States. The Children and Family Research Center (CFRC) at the School of Social Work, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has taken a significant step in assessing this issue by releasing its latest report, which examines the extent of disproportionality among children in several racial and ethnic groups in the Illinois child welfare system over a seven-year span (2016-2022). This report assesses racial disproportionality at the state and regional levels, providing a comprehensive view of the situation in Illinois.



The FY2023 Report on Racial and Ethnic Disproportionality in the Illinois Child Welfare System

The CFRC utilizes data from the Illinois child welfare system to compute the Racial Disproportionality Index (RDI), a metric that quantifies the amount of disproportionality experienced by children of various racial and ethnic backgrounds at ten child welfare outcomes:

Investigations

Protective custodies

Indicated investigations

Intact family services

Substitute care entries

Placement instability

Length of stay in substitute care

Permanence through reunification

Permanence through adoption

Permanence through guardianship

Notable findings