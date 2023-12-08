Newswise — Chulalongkorn University is poised to welcome the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, His Excellency Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue, on Friday, 8th December 2023. This event signifies the university's steadfast commitment to nurturing global collaborations and advancing diplomatic relations.

Renowned for hosting eminent world leaders over the years, including Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, President William Jefferson Clinton, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, Ban Ki-moon, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Chulalongkorn University is eagerly anticipating the visit of H.E. Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue. He will deliver a public talk titled "Strengthening Viet Nam-Thailand Engagement, Trust, and Strategic Partnership for a Common Future of Peace, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development" at the Intania Hall, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University.

With a distinguished career that includes serving as Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue currently holds the position of Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. In addition to his leadership position, he is also member of the National Council of the 15th Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The visit is scheduled from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., starting first at the Reception Room, Main Auditorium, Chulalongkorn University, and proceeding to the Intania Hall of the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University. During the event, Professor Dr. Bundhit Eua-arporn, President of Chulalongkorn University, will extend his warm welcome, deliver a speech, and present a token of appreciation to H.E. Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue. The closing remarks will be delivered by Professor Bundhit Eua-arporn and Mr. Padipat Suntiphada, First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand.

In addition to fostering diplomatic ties, Chulalongkorn University actively supports education through various scholarship programs. Since 2019, the university has awarded scholarships to 1,052 foreign students from 56 countries, including 104 students from Vietnam. Notably, 29 Vietnamese students have received ASEAN or Non-ASEAN scholarships in 2023, underscoring the university's dedication to nurturing regional talent.

Chulalongkorn University also champions research excellence through initiatives like the Second Century Fund (C2F), a scholarship for high-potential postdoctoral researchers. From 2019 to 2023, 20 Vietnamese researchers received C2F scholarships across multiple faculties, highlighting the university's commitment to advancing knowledge and innovation.

For those interested in ASEAN or Non-ASEAN scholarships or the Second Century Fund (C2F), more information can be found at https://academic.chula.ac.th/other/international.

For those interested in the Public Talk by the President of the National Assembly, Socialist Republic of Vietnam (H.E. Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue), kindly RSVP at https://www.eventpop.me/e/16742/chula_srvietnam or view the livestream on https://www.facebook.com/ChulaOIA.