Newswise — Article title: Association between serum estradiol and cardiovascular health among transgender adults using gender-affirming estrogen therapy

Authors: Chantal L. Rytz, Keila Turino Miranda, Paul E. Ronksley, Nathalie Saad, Satish R. Raj, Ranjani Somayaji, Sandra M. Dumanski, Heather Ganshorn, Dina N. Greene, David Collister, Amelia M. Newbert, Lindsay Peace, Sofia B. Ahmed

From the authors: “Rate of serum estradiol change in adults using gender-affirming estrogen therapy may influence cardiovascular risk factors, though further research is warranted.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, April-2024

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, April-2024

