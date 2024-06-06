Research Alert
Newswise — Article title: Association between serum estradiol and cardiovascular health among transgender adults using gender-affirming estrogen therapy
Authors: Chantal L. Rytz, Keila Turino Miranda, Paul E. Ronksley, Nathalie Saad, Satish R. Raj, Ranjani Somayaji, Sandra M. Dumanski, Heather Ganshorn, Dina N. Greene, David Collister, Amelia M. Newbert, Lindsay Peace, Sofia B. Ahmed
From the authors: “Rate of serum estradiol change in adults using gender-affirming estrogen therapy may influence cardiovascular risk factors, though further research is warranted.”
This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, April-2024