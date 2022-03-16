Indications for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) have expanded to aortic stenosis patients with low- and intermediate-risk of surgery.1 Post-TAVR stroke causes acute and long-term morbidity and mortality. The stroke rate 30 days after TAVR was reported as 3.4% in low-risk patients.2 Prior studies including intermediate- and high-surgical risk cases suggested the use of the SENTINEL Cerebral Protection System (SENTINEL-CPS) during TAVR may reduce the incidence of ischemic stroke and in-hospital mortality.3,4 However, the effectiveness of the SENTINEL-CPS during TAVR in lower-risk patients has not been studied yet. The SENTINEL-LIR study (Cerebral Protection of Acute Embolic Burden During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation in Low to Intermediate Risk Patients) aimed to quantify the frequency of embolic debris captured by the SENTINEL-CPS in lower-risk TAVR cases.