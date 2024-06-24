Abstract

Newswise — Global warming and depletion of fossil fuel are the major drivers that initiated the transition from conventional internal combustion engines to electric transportation. India has already embraced the policies and methodologies needed to decarbonize its transportation sector. In this phase of transformation, government policies of subsidies are essential to achieve the climate action objectives of sustainable development goals (SDG). However, the extant research rarely quantifies the stakeholder's responsibilities in terms of global perspectives. This study emphasizes on the steps involved in developing policies, organizing projects, and carrying out infrastructure for charging electric vehicles across a large country like India. It also covers the technological components, legal framework, standards that must be met, and financially feasible models in the context of global development. To achieve these objectives, this analysis utilizes reviews, journals, magazines, conference publications, government portals and industry published documents spanning from 2010 to 2022. The findings include a comparative study of policies, incentives, and objectives related to hastening the transition of electrification between India and other countries which targets climate action objectives of UN-SDG. This study sheds light on potential challenges as well as opportunities related to the transition's effects on the present models and related businesses. To promote the transformation, this work suggests some recommendations to stakeholders and policymakers for a more smooth transition towards the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India.