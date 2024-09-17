Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Trinity Health has announced the appointment of Cheryl James as Vice President and Regional Chief Human Resources Officer for the Illinois/Indiana Region, which includes Loyola Medicine and St. Joseph Health System, effective July 29. In her role, James will be responsible for providing strategic direction, vision and guidance in the integration of Human Resource strategies, operations and services to advance and align strategy and structure with talent across Loyola and St. Joseph.

James brings an impressive portfolio of accomplishments with more than 25 years of progressive leadership in the health care sector. Most recently, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Adtalem Global Education. Before Adtalem, Cheryl was Chief Human Resources Officer at Hillrom, a global medical technology company, where her strategic vision and leadership facilitated remarkable organizational transformations, improving overall effectiveness and boosting employee engagement. She also spent a combined 18 years leading HR teams at pharmaceutical companies, Baxter and Pfizer.

A significant theme throughout James’ career has been her unwavering focus on developing talent in the pursuit of business success. Her initiatives have propelled business growth and emphasized diversity and inclusion. She has been recognized for her transformational leadership style and for creating strategies that enhance organizational performance and promote a culture of collaboration.

“With Cheryl's arrival, I am confident that her visionary leadership, profound expertise in health care and steadfast commitment to creating inclusive and effective workplaces will prove to be invaluable assets to our team," said Shawn Vincent, CEO and President, Trinity Health, Illinois/Indiana Region.

