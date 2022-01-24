Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – One hundred seven Loyola Medicine physicians have been named to Chicago magazine's Top Doctors 2022 list.

According to Chicago magazine, physicians are selected as the best in the area by their peers. The selection process considers these nominations along with physicians' educational and professional experience when deciding finalists.

"Loyola Medicine physicians consistently strive to be leaders in research and treatment for their patients," said Shawn P. Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We're very proud to have so many physicians featured on the Top Doctors list this year."

The annual list of Top Doctors can be found in Chicago magazine's January 2022 issue and online.

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research and information company, compiled the Top Doctors list for Chicago magazine. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. Physicians are able to nominate doctors in any specialty in any part of the country who they believe are the best in the region or the country in their specialties. A physician's education and professional experience are validated before final selection. Doctors cannot pay to be included.

Here are Loyola Medicine physicians on the 2020 Top Doctors list:

Kathy Albain, MD, medical oncology, Loyola University Medical Center

Michael Anstadt, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Brad Anstadt, MD, ophthalmology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Bernadette Aulivola, MD, vascular surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Laurie Bachrach, MD, urology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Mamdouh Bakhos, MD, thoracic and cardiac surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Michael Bednar, MD, hand surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

José Biller, MD, neurology, Loyola University Medical Center

James Boblick, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

William Boblick, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

John Boblick, MD, pediatrics, Loyola University Medical Center

Marc Borge, MD, vascular & interventional radiology, Loyola University Medical Center

Richard Borrowdale, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center

Dariusz Borys, MD, pathology, Loyola University Medical Center

Charles Bouchard, MD, ophthalmology, Loyola University Medical Center

Joseph Bresnahan, MD, gastroenterology, Loyola University Medical Center

Pauline Camacho, MD, endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, Loyola University Medical Center

Bipan Chand, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Gerald Charnogursky, MD, endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, Loyola University Medical Center

Steven Charous, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center

Hannah Chow, MD, pediatrics, Loyola University Medical Center

Victor Cimino, MD, plastic surgery, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Joseph Clark, MD, medical oncology, Loyola University Medical Center

Nina Clark, MD, infectious disease, Loyola University Medical Center

Scott Cotler, MD, gastroenterology, Loyola University Medical Center

Deborah Couch, MD, addiction psychiatry, Loyola University Medical Center

Felipe de Alba, MD, ophthalmology, Loyola University Medical Center

Steven DeJong, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Sean Diamond, MD, pediatrics, Loyola University Medical Center

Joshua Eberhardt, MD, colon & rectal surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Mary Ann Emanuele, MD, endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, Loyola University Medical Center

Baltazar Espiritu, MD, allergy & immunology, Loyola University Medical Center

Douglas Evans, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Maureen Fearon, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

Luis Fernandez, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Robert Flanigan, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center

Judith Frank, MD, rheumatology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Nickolas Garbis, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Constantine Godellas, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Jean Ricci Goodman, MD, maternal and fetal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

Scott Graziano, MD, obstetrics & gynecology, Loyola University Medical Center

Karen Griffin, MD, nephrology, Loyola University Medical Center

Gopal Gupta, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center

Charles Hemenway, MD, pediatric hematology-oncology, Loyola University Medical Center

Alain Heroux, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center

Erling Ho, MD, orthopaedic surgery, MacNeal Hospital

William Hopkinson, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Brian Ing, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

Adam Kabaker, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Daniel Kurtzman, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center

David Leehey, MD, nephrology, Loyola University Medical Center

John Leonetti, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center

Fred Leya, MD, interventional cardiology, Loyola University Medical Center

Oscar Linares, MD, pediatrics, MacNeal Hospital

John Lopez, MD, interventional cardiology, Loyola University Medical Center

Fred Luchette, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

James McDonnell, MD, ophthalmology, Loyola University Medical Center

Edwin McGee Jr., MD, thoracic & cardiac surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Thomas McKiernan, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center

Kevin McVary, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center

Jeffrey Meisles, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Lynn Meisles, MD, rheumatology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Edward Melian, MD, radiation oncology, Loyola University Medical Center

Kenneth Micetich, MD, medical oncology, Loyola University Medical Center

Dennis Moore, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center

Jonathan Muraskas, MD, neonatal-perinatal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

Amar Naik, MD, gastroenterology, Loyola University Medical Center

Sucha Nand, MD, hematology, Loyola University Medical Center

Russ Nockels, MD, neurological surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Gregory Ozark, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

Ivan Pacold, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center

Ronald Potkul, MD, gynecologic oncology, Loyola University Medical Center

Vikram Prabhu, MD, neurological surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Marcus Quek, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center

Mark Rabbat, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center

Joyce Rabbat, MD, pediatric allergy & immunology, Loyola University Medical Center

Murali Rao, MD, psychiatry, Loyola University Medical Center

Harold Rees, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Gail Reid, MD, infectious disease, Loyola University Medical Center

Heidi Renner, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

David Rosi, MD, medical oncology, Loyola University Medical Center

Dane Salazar, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Nabil Saleh, MD, internal medicine, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Adam Schiff, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

David Schilling, MD, psychiatry, Loyola University Medical Center

Michael Schneck, MD, neurology, Loyola University Medical Center

Jeffrey Schwartz, MD, thoracic & cardiac surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Shivani Shah, MD, pediatric endocrinology, Loyola University Medical Center

Kevin Simpson, MD, pulmonary disease, Loyola University Medical Center

Marc Singer, MD, colon & rectal surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

William Small, Jr., MD, radiation oncology, Loyola University Medical Center

James Stankiewicz, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center

Patrick Stiff, MD, hematology, Loyola University Medical Center

Mushabbar Syed, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center

Linda Tayeh, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

Rodney Tehrani, MD, rheumatology, Loyola University Medical Center

Pietro Tonino, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Thomas Turk, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center

Nidhi Undevia, MD, pulmonary disease, Loyola University Medical Center

Darl Vandevender, MD, plastic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Keith Veselik, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

Wickii Vigneswaran, MD, thoracic and cardiac surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

Marc Weiss, MD, neonatal-perinatal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center

Paula White-Prock, MD, obstetrics & gynecology, Loyola University Medical Center

John Wilson, MD, neurology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Karen Wu, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center

To learn more about Loyola Medicine or find a cancer physician, visit loyolamedicine.org.

###

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,800 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 25 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 131 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 125 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $20.2 billion with $1.2 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.