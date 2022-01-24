Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – One hundred seven Loyola Medicine physicians have been named to Chicago magazine's Top Doctors 2022 list.
According to Chicago magazine, physicians are selected as the best in the area by their peers. The selection process considers these nominations along with physicians' educational and professional experience when deciding finalists.
"Loyola Medicine physicians consistently strive to be leaders in research and treatment for their patients," said Shawn P. Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We're very proud to have so many physicians featured on the Top Doctors list this year."
The annual list of Top Doctors can be found in Chicago magazine's January 2022 issue and online.
Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research and information company, compiled the Top Doctors list for Chicago magazine. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. Physicians are able to nominate doctors in any specialty in any part of the country who they believe are the best in the region or the country in their specialties. A physician's education and professional experience are validated before final selection. Doctors cannot pay to be included.
Here are Loyola Medicine physicians on the Top Doctors list:
Kathy Albain, MD, medical oncology, Loyola University Medical Center
Michael Anstadt, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Brad Anstadt, MD, ophthalmology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Bernadette Aulivola, MD, vascular surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Laurie Bachrach, MD, urology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Mamdouh Bakhos, MD, thoracic and cardiac surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Michael Bednar, MD, hand surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
José Biller, MD, neurology, Loyola University Medical Center
James Boblick, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
William Boblick, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
John Boblick, MD, pediatrics, Loyola University Medical Center
Marc Borge, MD, vascular & interventional radiology, Loyola University Medical Center
Richard Borrowdale, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center
Dariusz Borys, MD, pathology, Loyola University Medical Center
Charles Bouchard, MD, ophthalmology, Loyola University Medical Center
Joseph Bresnahan, MD, gastroenterology, Loyola University Medical Center
Pauline Camacho, MD, endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, Loyola University Medical Center
Bipan Chand, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Gerald Charnogursky, MD, endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, Loyola University Medical Center
Steven Charous, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center
Hannah Chow, MD, pediatrics, Loyola University Medical Center
Victor Cimino, MD, plastic surgery, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Joseph Clark, MD, medical oncology, Loyola University Medical Center
Nina Clark, MD, infectious disease, Loyola University Medical Center
Scott Cotler, MD, gastroenterology, Loyola University Medical Center
Deborah Couch, MD, addiction psychiatry, Loyola University Medical Center
Felipe de Alba, MD, ophthalmology, Loyola University Medical Center
Steven DeJong, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Sean Diamond, MD, pediatrics, Loyola University Medical Center
Joshua Eberhardt, MD, colon & rectal surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Mary Ann Emanuele, MD, endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, Loyola University Medical Center
Baltazar Espiritu, MD, allergy & immunology, Loyola University Medical Center
Douglas Evans, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Maureen Fearon, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
Luis Fernandez, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Robert Flanigan, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center
Judith Frank, MD, rheumatology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Nickolas Garbis, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Constantine Godellas, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Jean Ricci Goodman, MD, maternal and fetal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
Scott Graziano, MD, obstetrics & gynecology, Loyola University Medical Center
Karen Griffin, MD, nephrology, Loyola University Medical Center
Gopal Gupta, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center
Charles Hemenway, MD, pediatric hematology-oncology, Loyola University Medical Center
Alain Heroux, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center
Erling Ho, MD, orthopaedic surgery, MacNeal Hospital
William Hopkinson, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Brian Ing, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
Adam Kabaker, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Daniel Kurtzman, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center
David Leehey, MD, nephrology, Loyola University Medical Center
John Leonetti, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center
Fred Leya, MD, interventional cardiology, Loyola University Medical Center
Oscar Linares, MD, pediatrics, MacNeal Hospital
John Lopez, MD, interventional cardiology, Loyola University Medical Center
Fred Luchette, MD, surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
James McDonnell, MD, ophthalmology, Loyola University Medical Center
Edwin McGee Jr., MD, thoracic & cardiac surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Thomas McKiernan, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center
Kevin McVary, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center
Jeffrey Meisles, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Lynn Meisles, MD, rheumatology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Edward Melian, MD, radiation oncology, Loyola University Medical Center
Kenneth Micetich, MD, medical oncology, Loyola University Medical Center
Dennis Moore, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center
Jonathan Muraskas, MD, neonatal-perinatal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
Amar Naik, MD, gastroenterology, Loyola University Medical Center
Sucha Nand, MD, hematology, Loyola University Medical Center
Russ Nockels, MD, neurological surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Gregory Ozark, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
Ivan Pacold, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center
Ronald Potkul, MD, gynecologic oncology, Loyola University Medical Center
Vikram Prabhu, MD, neurological surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Marcus Quek, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center
Mark Rabbat, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center
Joyce Rabbat, MD, pediatric allergy & immunology, Loyola University Medical Center
Murali Rao, MD, psychiatry, Loyola University Medical Center
Harold Rees, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Gail Reid, MD, infectious disease, Loyola University Medical Center
Heidi Renner, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
David Rosi, MD, medical oncology, Loyola University Medical Center
Dane Salazar, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Nabil Saleh, MD, internal medicine, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Adam Schiff, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
David Schilling, MD, psychiatry, Loyola University Medical Center
Michael Schneck, MD, neurology, Loyola University Medical Center
Jeffrey Schwartz, MD, thoracic & cardiac surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Shivani Shah, MD, pediatric endocrinology, Loyola University Medical Center
Kevin Simpson, MD, pulmonary disease, Loyola University Medical Center
Marc Singer, MD, colon & rectal surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
William Small, Jr., MD, radiation oncology, Loyola University Medical Center
James Stankiewicz, MD, otolaryngology, Loyola University Medical Center
Patrick Stiff, MD, hematology, Loyola University Medical Center
Mushabbar Syed, MD, cardiovascular disease, Loyola University Medical Center
Linda Tayeh, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
Rodney Tehrani, MD, rheumatology, Loyola University Medical Center
Pietro Tonino, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Thomas Turk, MD, urology, Loyola University Medical Center
Nidhi Undevia, MD, pulmonary disease, Loyola University Medical Center
Darl Vandevender, MD, plastic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Keith Veselik, MD, internal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
Wickii Vigneswaran, MD, thoracic and cardiac surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
Marc Weiss, MD, neonatal-perinatal medicine, Loyola University Medical Center
Paula White-Prock, MD, obstetrics & gynecology, Loyola University Medical Center
John Wilson, MD, neurology, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Karen Wu, MD, orthopaedic surgery, Loyola University Medical Center
