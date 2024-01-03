Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Ninety-five Loyola Medicine physicians have been named to Chicago magazine's Top Doctors 2024 list.

According to Chicago magazine, physicians are selected as the best in the area by their peers. The selection process considers these nominations along with physicians' educational and professional experience when deciding finalists.

"Loyola Medicine physicians are dedicated to advancing medicine through research, while also providing incredible patient care," said Shawn P. Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We're very proud to have so many physicians featured on the Top Doctors list this year."

The annual list of Top Doctors can be found in Chicago magazine's January 2024 issue and online.

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research and information company, compiled the Top Doctors list for Chicago magazine. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. Physicians are able to nominate doctors in any specialty in any part of the country who they believe are the best in the region or the country in their specialties. A physician's education and professional experience are validated before final selection. Doctors cannot pay to be selected.

Here are Loyola Medicine physicians on the 2024 Top Doctors list:

Gerard J. Abood, Surgical Oncology

Sonya P. Agnew, Hand Surgery

Kathy Sue Albain, Medical Oncology

Brad G. Anstadt, Ophthalmology

Michael Anstadt, Surgical Trauma

Bernadette Aulivola, Vascular Surgery

Mamdouh Bakhos, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Michael S. Bednar, Orthopaedic Surgery

Jose Biller, Neurology

Amy Blair, Family Medicine

John K. Boblick, Pediatrics

Marc A. Borge,Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Richard W. Borrowdale, Otolaryngology

Dariusz Borys, Pathology

Charles S. Bouchard, Ophthalmology

Joseph M. Bresnahan, Gastroenterology

Nicholas Brown, Orthopaedic Surgery

Eleanor I. Bucholz, Plastic Surgery

Pauline M. Camacho, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Gerald A. Charnogursky, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Steven Charous, Otolaryngology

Hannah Chow-Johnson, Pediatrics

Victor G. Cimino, Plastic Surgery

Nina M. Clark, Infectious Disease

Joseph Ignatius Clark, Medical Oncology

Scott J. Cotler, Gastroenterology

Deborah L. Couch, Addiction Psychiatry

Felipe De Alba, Ophthalmology

Steven A. De Jong, Surgery

Sean M. Diamond, Pediatrics

Joshua M. Eberhardt, Colon & Rectal Surgery

Mary Ann Emanuele, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Douglas Evans, Orthopaedic Surgery

Luis A. Fernandez, Surgery

Robert C. Flanigan, Urology

Judith E. Frank, Rheumatology

Marc A. Freed, Pediatrics

Nickolas Garbis, Orthopaedic Surgery

Karen A. Griffin, Nephrology

Neil Gupta, Gastroenterology

Gopal N. Gupta, Urology

Abdul Haseeb, Gastroenterology

Alain L. Heroux, Cardiovascular Disease

Erling Ho, Orthopaedic Surgery

Brian Ing, Internal Medicine

Adam S. Kabaker, Endocrine Surgery

Lawrence Mark Knab, Surgical Oncology

Lindsey M. Korepta, Vascular Surgery

Daniel M. Kurtzman, Otolaryngology

David J. Leehey, Nephrology

John P. Leonetti, Otolaryngology

Oscar R. Linares, Pediatrics

John J. Lopez, Interventional Cardiology

Fred A. Luchette, Surgery

Gerald Luger, Pulmonary Disease

James F. McDonnell, Pediatric Ophthalmology

Edwin McGee, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Lynn Meisles, Rheumatology

Dennis M. Moore, Otolaryngology

Jonathan Muraskas, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Amar S. Naik, Gastroenterology

Thythy T. Pham, Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Ronald K. Potkul, Gynecologic Oncology

Vikram Prabhu, Neurological Surgery

Marcus L. Quek, Urology

Saba Quraishi, Ophthalmology

Mark Rabbat, Cardiovascular Disease

Joyce Rabbat, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology

Harold Rees, Orthopaedic Surgery

Gail E. Reid, Infectious Disease

Dane Salazar, Orthopaedic Surgery

Nabil M. Saleh, Pediatrics

Adam Schiff, Orthopaedic Surgery

David Schilling, Psychiatry

Michael J. Schneck, Neurology

Jeffrey P. Schwartz, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Nikhil J. Shastri, Gastroenterology

Kevin P. Simpson, Pulmonary Disease

Marc A. Singer, Colon & Rectal Surgery

William Small Jr, Radiation Oncology

James Stankiewicz, Otolaryngology

Lowell H. Steen, Interventional Cardiology

Patrick Joseph Stiff, Hematology

Mushabbar Syed, Cardiovascular Disease

Rodney Tehrani, Rheumatology

Pietro M. Tonino, Orthopaedic Surgery

Thomas Turk, Urology

Nidhi S. Undevia, Pulmonary Disease

Darl Vandevender, Plastic Surgery

Kavitha Vellanki, Nephrology

Mukund Venu, Gastroenterology

Marc G. Weiss, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Ronald S. Weiss, Ophthalmology

John R. Wilson, Neurology

Karen Wu, Orthopaedic Surgery

To learn more about Loyola Medicine or find a cancer physician, visit loyolamedicine.org.

