Newswise — The Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), a growing intellectual hub for the research and development of quantum technology, has added several new corporate partners: State Farm, QuEra Computing Inc., PsiQuantum, qBraid, and QuantCAD LLC. In addition, Le Lab Quantique (LLQ), a Paris-based think tank, will join as a nonprofit partner.

Joining the more than 30 companies and nonprofits that participate in the CQE community, these organizations are developing quantum technology’s potential to address critical societal problems as members of an emerging global ecosystem.

Together, Chicago Quantum Exchange institutions and partners advance the science and engineering necessary to build and scale quantum technologies and develop practical applications.

“These new partners bring a wealth of knowledge and talent to the CQE community that will help us continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with quantum technology,” said David Awschalom, the Liew Family Professor in Molecular Engineering and Physics at the University of Chicago, senior scientist at Argonne, director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange, and director of Q-NEXT, a Department of Energy Quantum Information Science Center. “The work we do together will be essential for shaping quantum innovation across the globe.”

Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize numerous fields where complex calculations are a necessity. As an Illinois-based national leader in insurance for 100 years, State Farm has developed a quantum team within its innovation arm, called Labs @ State Farm. The team is currently exploring the viability and readiness of potential quantum computing solutions to better meet customer needs, now and in the future.

The startup company QuEra Computing Inc. makes quantum computers based on programmable neutral atom arrays. As a “full-stack” quantum computing provider, QuEra is developing hardware and software with the goal of providing useful quantum computing both in the near and long term. Its first device is being deployed on the cloud for general users via the Amazon Braket quantum computing service this year.

“We are very excited to partner with CQE to work together on strengthening the quantum ecosystem,” said Alex Keesling, CEO of QuEra. “The road towards useful quantum computing will require tightening relations and forming new partnerships between end-users, hardware, software and applications providers, researchers and policy makers. CQE's work on creating the right conditions for these partnerships to form and flourish is outstanding and we at QuEra are enthusiastically looking forward to joining forces with CQE and its members.”

Another new partner, PsiQuantum, is building a utility-scale, error-corrected quantum computer to deliver quantum capabilities that will drive advances in climate, healthcare, energy, finance, and beyond. PsiQuantum is focused on the large-scale infrastructure challenges associated with constructing a machine with a million qubits or more, and uses its silicon-photonics based architecture to manufacture quantum chips in the production line of a world-leading semiconductor foundry.

As quantum computers grow more complex, quantum programming must become more accessible. qBraid, based in Chicago, is a platform for quantum computing, providing everything necessary to develop quantum software. The cloud environment platform enables users to write quantum code, and aims to be compatible across all hardware and interoperable with all quantum algorithm development tools.

“We are honored and excited to join the Chicago Quantum Exchange,” said Kanav Setia, co-founder and CEO of qBraid. “The CQE has emerged as one of the top hubs in the US for the quantum industry and academia. We look forward to all the amazing benefits and programming by CQE and hope to contribute back to the community as much as we can.”

QuantCAD, also with an office in Chicago, offers classical modeling software that accurately predicts the noise sensitivity of quantum devices. By identifying microscopic origins of noise—disruptions in a quantum signal—the software accelerates the development of quantum technologies, with the goal of saving researchers and engineers time and money while improving device performance.

Previously, both qBraid and QuantCAD were part of the CQE community as members of the inaugural cohort of the quantum startup accelerator Duality. The accelerator announced its second cohort earlier this summer.

Joining the CQE’s current US-based non-profit partners, Le Lab Quantique (LLQ) is a France-based think tank that will support the international collaboration and connection essential for quantum computing advances. LLQ promotes quantum technologies and establishes relationships between academia, industry, and finance in the quantum field across the globe. They also recently participated in a quantum exploratory workshop at the UChicago Center in Paris with other members of the CQE and international quantum community.

About the Chicago Quantum Exchange:

The Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE) is an intellectual hub for advancing the science and engineering of quantum information between the CQE community, across the Midwest, and around the globe. A catalyst for research activity across its member and partner organizations, the CQE is based at the University of Chicago and is anchored by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Northwestern University.