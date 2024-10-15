Newswise — PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2024 - The Gabriella Miller Kids First Data Resource Center (Kids First DRC) announces the addition of the full Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) dataset to the Kids First DRC portal. This significant milestone provides researchers worldwide with unprecedented access to a vast repository of pediatric brain tumor data, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and accelerating the development of innovative treatments.

The CBTN dataset, which includes genomic, clinical, imaging data and specimen information from 7,631 pediatric brain tumor patients, is now seamlessly integrated into the Kids First DRC portal. Researchers can explore and analyze this comprehensive dataset to identify new biomarkers, understand disease mechanisms, and develop targeted therapies.

"We are thrilled to make our data available through the Kids First Data Resource Center," said Allison Heath, Ph.D, Director of Data Technology and Innovation at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia-Center for Data-Driven Discovery in Biomedicine. "This collaboration will empower researchers to delve deeper into the complexities of pediatric brain tumors and ultimately improve outcomes for children and their families from one central source."

The Kids First DRC portal is a centralized platform for collaborative research and data sharing within the pediatric research community. By combining the CBTN dataset with those of other pediatric cancer studies, researchers can better understand childhood cancers and identify potential therapeutic targets.

"The addition of the CBTN data to the Kids First DRC portal is a major step forward in our mission to accelerate pediatric cancer research," said Marcia Fournier, Ph.D Program Officer Gabriella Miller Kids First Pediatric Research Program. "We are confident that this collaboration will lead to significant advancements in the field."

The CBTN data is now accessible through the Kids First DRC portal. Researchers can sign up to access data, tools and resources.

About Kids First Data Resource Center

The Kids First Data Resource Center (DRC) is a collaborative initiative in pediatric research, dedicated to accelerating data-driven discoveries and developing novel precision-based approaches for children diagnosed with cancer or a structural birth defect using large genomic datasets. The Kids First DRC comprises integrated core teams that support the development of leading-edge extensive data infrastructure and provide the necessary resources and tools to empower researchers and clinicians. The Kids First DRC also serves as a bridge, connecting patients, families, and foundations with researchers studying specific disease areas.

About Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN)

Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is a collaborative research enterprise created to ensure that no child suffers or dies from a brain tumor. The 35 international member institutions comprising CBTN have enrolled more than 7,000 study participants and more than 70,000 biospecimen samples to create the world's most comprehensive repository of childhood brain tumors. The CBTN suite of cloud-based informatics and analytics platforms enables researchers and clinicians to collaborate in real-time on behalf of children diagnosed with brain tumors. To learn more, visit cbtn.org.