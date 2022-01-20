Newswise — On Thursday, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) was redesignated a Magnet® hospital, the health care industry’s most prestigious recognition of world-class nursing and patient care, an honor reserved for the top 10% of U.S. hospitals.

"On behalf of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, we are deeply honored to again be recognized as a national leader in providing expert, compassionate care that respects our young patients and gives them the best opportunities for a healthier future,” says Paul S. Viviano, CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer. “Especially given the unprecedented pandemic of the past two years, it is a testament to the stellar work of our amazing nurses, and their colleagues, and how they all continue rising to meet each challenge with leadership, professionalism, skill and integrity.”

Developed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the largest nursing credentialing organization in the world, the Magnet Recognition Program® is a four-year certification widely considered to be the benchmark measure of the quality of care that patients and families can expect from a hospital. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has now attained Magnet status four times—a feat achieved by less than 3% of all U.S. hospitals—and has been continuously Magnet-designated since 2008.

The Magnet Recognition Program commission reported that CHLA impressed surveyors by exceeding the program’s high standards, standing out as an example to hospitals across the country in several areas, including:

Low rates of Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) due to the extensive work CHLA has committed to preventing hospital-acquired infections

Ambulatory surgical team success in preventing patient burns

How quickly nurses administer antibiotics to patients with fever and neutropenia, which is crucial for children with these conditions

Exceptional marks from patients and families for careful listening by their nurses and care team members

Overall safety at CHLA and patient confidence/trust in their nurses

“At CHLA, we believe all team members should feel empowered to make a difference in the lives of the vulnerable children entrusted to our care, whether through exceptional clinical care; research; innovative new programs and treatments; or something as simple as providing directions around the hospital,” says Nancy Lee, MSN, RN, Senior Vice President and CHLA Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Clinical Officer. “I am proud that Magnet reviewers repeatedly saw our team members as passionate advocates for our patients and their families.”

CHLA’s Magnet review process is itself an example of the multidisciplinary process at the heart of the hospital’s patient- and family-centered mission. In seeking redesignation, dozens of team members first worked together to create and submit an extensive, 94-part document with thousands of pages detailing the hospital’s practices, standards, outcomes, governance, research, innovations and leadership. Then, CHLA hosted an intensive three-day virtual site visit in which ANCC surveyors reviewed 40 clinics, units and programs throughout the enterprise; interviewed 268 team members, leaders and community stakeholders; and accepted public comments from countless patients and patient families.

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

Higher job satisfaction and retention rates among nurses

CHLA’s new Magnet re-designation lasts through 2026.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the highest-ranked hospital in California and fifth in the nation on the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. U.S. News ranks Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in all 10 specialty categories. Clinical care at the hospital is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also operates the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital in the Western United States. The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is home to all basic, translational, clinical and community research conducted at the hospital, allowing proven discoveries to quickly reach patients. Our mission: to create hope and build healthier futures. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

About ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursingworld.org/magnet.