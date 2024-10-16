Newswise — LOS ANGELES (October 16, 2024)—Scary and spooky and a little bit silly and kooky? Sounds like it’s time for Halloween and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is getting ready for what is one of its favorite holidays of the year. Supporters and friends in the community, across the country and around the world are invited to take part in the hospital’s annual Halloween greeting card drive. Individuals can go to CHLA.org/Halloween by October 31, choose from one of three ready-to-color designs (a giraffe, a peacock, and an elephant) and write a personal message of cheer to a patient.

“Our team members love celebrating Halloween with patients and their families,” says Carol Hamamoto, Manager, Child Life and Expressive Arts & Therapies at CHLA. “When our young patients are admitted to the hospital and can’t go trick-or-treating, we bring the fun to them with a Pumpkin Party that includes fun activities, goodie bags, and costumes. The Halloween cards are incredibly meaningful because it lets the kids know that people in the community are thinking of them.”

The cards will be printed with special notes and hand-delivered by CHLA’s Child Life team to patients, along with fun goody bags to celebrate the season. An anonymous donor has pledged to give $1 to the hospital for each card sent by October 31, committing up to $50,000. Patients will also be able to engage in a variety of seasonal-themed activities at the hospital’s annual Pumpkin Party, which includes pumpkin decorating and arts and crafts. In past years, cards have been sent to patients from supporters all around the globe.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine and is the largest provider of hospital care for children in California. Children’s Hospital is home to renowned experts who work together across disciplines to deliver inclusive and compassionate care, and drive advances that set pediatric standards across the nation and around the globe. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provides a level of care to its diverse population of children that is among the best in the world. The hospital is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. CHLA is the top-ranked children’s hospital in California and the Pacific U.S. region for 2024-25. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles embraces its mission to create hope and build healthier futures. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding. The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles supports the full continuum of research, allowing physicians and scientists to translate discoveries into treatments and bring answers to families faster. The pediatric academic medical center also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. And the hospital’s commitment to building strong communities is evident in CHLA’s efforts to fight food insecurity, enhance health education and literacy, and introduce more people to careers in health care. To learn more, follow CHLA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter, and visit CHLA.org/blog.