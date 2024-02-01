Newswise — LOS ANGELES (February 1, 2024) – Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) today launched its annual online Valentine’s Day card drive. Community members and supporters are invited to submit one of three coloring cards, customizable with a personalized message, by visiting CHLA.org/Valentine through February 14. An anonymous sponsor has pledged $1 for every card shared, up to $25,000.

“Through this annual card drive, our patients receive cute messages and still have the chance to enjoy Valentine’s Day,” says Carol Hamamoto, Manager, Child Life and Expressive Arts & Therapies at CHLA. “What’s more, it’s a fun and easy way for the community to show their love and encouragement, while supporting a good cause.”

Card designs include a unicorn jumping over the moon, a koala riding a rocket ship and an alien orbiting Earth in a UFO. Printed cards and messages will be hand delivered along with goody bags by CHLA’s Child Life team to patients, in celebration of the special day.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine and is the largest provider of hospital care for children in California. Children’s Hospital is home to renowned experts who work together across disciplines to deliver inclusive and compassionate care, and drive advances that set pediatric standards across the nation and around the globe. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles delivers a level of care that is among the best in the world for a truly diverse population of children. The Hospital is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals, including No. 1 in California and No. 1 in the Pacific U.S. region. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles embraces the hospital’s mission to create hope and build healthier futures. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding. The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles supports the full continuum of research, allowing physicians and scientists to translate discoveries into treatments and bring answers to families faster. The pediatric academic medical center also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. And the hospital’s commitment to building strong communities is evident in CHLA’s efforts to fight food insecurity, enhance health education and literacy, and introduce more people to careers in health care. To learn more, follow CHLA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter, and visit CHLA.org/blog.

###