Newswise — LOS ANGELES (July 12, 2022) - Ashish Buttan, BDS, MBA, has been promoted to Vice President, Physician Partnerships at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). This new role expands his existing responsibilities as Executive Director of the Neurological Institute and the Behavioral Health Institute to include physician alignment, stewardship and performance management with CHLA’s five academic departments and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group (CHLAMG).

As Vice President, Buttan will work with administrative and department leaders to support business and strategic planning for physician resources in hospital programs and service lines. He will also oversee the budgeting process for physician service agreements and support strategic initiatives involving the hospital and CHLAMG.

“Having a strategic, durable and transparent partnership with physicians is essential to assuring the continued excellence of our organization and CHLA’s role as a nationally recognized pediatric academic medical center,” says Lara M. Khouri, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “Since joining CHLA in 2015, Ashish has established a proven track record of leadership, stewardship and collaboration.”

Buttan had a primary role in the formation and expansion of the hospital’s Neurological Institute, including the opening of the Neurological Institute Outpatient Center one year ago, the development of 17 sub-specialty programs and the recruitment of over 42 faculty members at CHLA. More recently, he has been instrumental in the implementation of CHLA’s first Behavioral Health Strategic Plan, the launch of the Behavioral Health Institute, the Department of Psychology, the Division of Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, the opening of the Developmental and Behavioral Outpatient Center and other initiatives tied to improving the behavioral and developmental health of children.

Buttan will continue to provide strategic planning, business and program development, financial management and administrative oversight for CHLA’s Behavioral Health and Neuroscience service lines in collaboration with service line leaders and in alignment with CHLA’s clinical care, research and academic goals.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the Pacific region and California, and among the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. Clinical expertise spans the pediatric care continuum for newborns to young adults, from everyday preventive medicine to the most advanced cases. Inclusive, kid- and family-friendly clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC, and proven discoveries reach patients faster through The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding. The hospital also is home to the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital in the western United States. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.