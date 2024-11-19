Newswise — Philadelphia November 18, 2024 – Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announced that five of its physicians and researchers were among the ninety-eight new members selected to join the American Pediatric Society (APS), one of North America's first and most prestigious academic pediatric organizations.

The APS will recognize its new members at its Presidential Plenary at the Pediatric Academic Societies 2025 Meeting in April. Current members nominate new members by recognizing individuals who have distinguished themselves as child health leaders, clinicians, policymakers, researchers, scholars and teachers.

“These physicians are esteemed experts making a profound difference in the lives of children and adolescents,” said Joseph W. St. Geme, MD, Physician-in-Chief and Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics. “This is a well-earned honor, truly fitting of their contributions.”

CHOP physicians selected to join APS include :

Rochelle Bagatell, MD, is a pediatric oncologist with a focus on treating patients with neuroblastoma and other solid tumors. She is the solid tumor section chief at CHOP.

Nadia Dowshen, MD, MSHP, is an adolescent medicine specialist, Director of Adolescent HIV Services, and founding Medical Director of the Gender and Sexuality Development Program at CHOP. She is a faculty member of CHOP’s PolicyLab where her research focuses on digital health interventions for HIV prevention and treatment in adolescents and improving access and quality of care for transgender and non-binary youth.

James Guevara, MD, MPH, is a pediatrician at Karabots Pediatric Care Center, a CHOP Care Network primary care practice. He is also a faculty member of CHOP’s PolicyLab, where he develops and disseminates child health policy research.

Renata Arrington Sanders, MD, MPH, ScM, is Chief of the Craig-Dalsimer Division of Adolescent Medicine at CHOP. She is also a faculty member at CHOP’s PolicyLab and focuses on optimizing adolescent and young adult sexual health, HIV/AIDS treatment, and prevention interventions and caring for LGBTQ+ youth.

Joseph J. Zorc, MD, MSCE, is an attending physician in the Emergency Department, Director of Emergency Information Systems, and holder of the Mark Fishman Endowed Chair in Genomics and Computational Science at CHOP.

The APS is a nonprofit organization founded in 1888 as the first pediatric society in North America. The mission of the APS is to shape the future of academic pediatrics through engagement of distinguished child-health leaders who represent the full diversity within the field. The 1,800 plus members of APS are recognized leaders of extraordinary achievement who work together to shape the future of academic pediatrics. View the full APS announcement on new members here.

