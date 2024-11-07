Newswise — Together with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Children's Hospital Association (USDA), Lurie Children's recently co-hosted a convening on "Nutrition Security, MyPlate and Children's Health." This event brought together experts from leading children's hospitals to discuss innovative approaches to nutrition security and children's health.

Key highlights from the event, which included two panel discussions with nutrition experts from across the country, included:

In her keynote address, the USDA's Dr. Caree Cotwright emphasized: "It's not just about putting food on the plate, but making sure it is optimal and healthy food." At the end of the convening, the USDA Midwest Region Office coordinated a field trip for participants to The Farm on Ogden, a multiuse facility located in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood that supports and sustains a healthy urban community by bringing food, health, and jobs together in one location. The event also included a gallery walk of posters ubmitted by community-based organizations, inviting viewers to learn more about the work being conducted in the food security space (for more information, contact [email protected]).

In August, Lurie Children's was named a National Strategic Partner by the USDA for its commitment to help ensure supports for healthy eating and physical activity are always within reach for youth and their families, regardless of where they live. Learn more about Lurie Children's Food, Activity and Nutrition Initiatives here.