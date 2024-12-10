Newswise — Potatoes are a vital food source for over two billion people globally, yet they are highly sensitive to temperature fluctuations. Cold spells can devastate potato crops, causing significant economic losses. While some wild potato species, such as Solanum commersonii, have evolved impressive cold resistance, the genetic mechanisms behind this ability remain poorly understood. As climate change exacerbates weather extremes, there is an urgent need to study these wild species to bolster the resilience of cultivated potatoes and secure food supplies in the face of increasingly erratic climates.



A team of scientists from Huazhong Agricultural University made a pivotal contribution to potato genetics, publishing their findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae181) in Horticulture Research on July 12, 2024. Their work focuses on the genome of the wild potato Solanum commersonii, uncovering the genetic keys that enable this hardy plant to survive freezing temperatures. This breakthrough provides crucial insights for developing potato varieties that can thrive in colder climates, ensuring food security as global temperatures continue to rise.



In this comprehensive study, researchers sequenced the genome of Solanum commersonii, a wild species known for its remarkable tolerance to freezing temperatures. Using cutting-edge HiFi and HI-C sequencing techniques, the team successfully resolved two distinct haplotypes, revealing the genetic underpinnings of cold resistance. A major discovery was the identification of a 1.25 Mb genomic segment on chromosome 7, linked to frost resistance, which accounts for nearly 19% of the plant’s ability to withstand cold. Within this segment are 88 candidate genes that could play a crucial role in the plant's cold-defying traits. This discovery not only expands our understanding of plant genetics but also paves the way for developing new, frost-resistant potato varieties. The research represents a significant advancement in crop resilience, with potential applications for agriculture in colder regions.



Dr. Xingkui Cai, the lead author of the study, explains, "Our research provides a high-quality reference genome for Solanum commersonii, laying the groundwork for further studies on the molecular mechanisms of cold tolerance. This could lead to the development of potato varieties capable of withstanding harsh winter conditions, ensuring a stable and secure food supply even in the face of climate challenges."



The implications of this research extend far beyond the laboratory. By integrating the cold-resistant genes from Solanum commersonii into cultivated potato varieties, farmers could see enhanced crop yields and reduced losses from frost damage. This genetic breakthrough offers a critical tool in the fight against climate variability, allowing farmers to grow more resilient potatoes in regions that are vulnerable to cold spells. Ultimately, this research could play a pivotal role in creating a more robust and sustainable global food system, ensuring that potatoes remain a reliable food source despite the challenges posed by a changing climate.

