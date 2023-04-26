Newswise —

For Earth scientists, a numerical model that accurately depicts complex multiscale processes in the actual Earth system has always been an aspiration. Achieving this objective necessitates extensive comprehension of geo-fluid motion physics, interdisciplinary progress in Earth sciences, high-performance supercomputing, and software engineering. Dr. Lixin Wu stated, "Creating Earth system models that include submesoscale ocean eddies and clouds is a significant step forward in comprehending the Earth system."

Following the successful resolution of numerous physical and engineering obstacles, the extensive group has effectively produced a collection of coupled Earth system models with high resolution. These models encompass atmosphere-land models at 12, 9, and 5 km resolutions and ocean-ice models at 15, 10, 5, and 3 km resolutions. According to Dr. Shaoqing Zhang, "These models satisfy the requirements of multiscale interaction investigations while accommodating varying computational expenses."

To a certain extent, these high-resolution models have the ability to replicate cloud cells and ocean submesoscale vortex filaments (as described below). As a result, they can provide a fresh perspective on weather-climate mechanisms by investigating cross-scale interactions. According to Drs. Shiming Xu and Yang Gao, "The most remarkable findings from these novel high-resolution models are that they can simulate major weather-climate anomalies in the atmosphere and ocean, emphasizing the significance of including clouds and ocean submesoscale eddies in modeling tropical cyclones and eddy-mean flow interactions."

Dr. Haohuan Fu and Dr. Zhao Liu believe that the novel heterogeneous many-core architecture high-performance supercomputer presents novel prospects for climate modeling, as long as the optimization of heterogeneous architecture computing is effectively executed. The energy-efficient nature of heterogeneous architecture computing aligns with the environmentally-friendly direction of the world. Drs. Fu and Liu remarked, "The low power consumption of heterogeneous architecture computing is consistent with the 'green' future of our planet."

The introduction of the new high-resolution Earth system models establishes the groundwork for future endeavors aimed at fostering progress in the Earth sciences through the modeling of increasingly intricate biogeochemical processes and carbon cycling. Drs. Shaoqing Zhang and Yang Gao noted that "These models set the stage for further advancements in model development that would enable the resolution of finer scales with even greater precision and more lifelike physics. For instance, based on these findings, the development of a nonhydrostatic Earth system model that resolves clouds and ocean submesoscale features is currently underway."

